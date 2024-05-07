“Alex Guerrero Is the Snake Oil Salesman”: Tom Brady’s Personal Trainer Gets Brutally Roasted by Julian Edelman & Bill Belichick

Amidst the laughter and banter at Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady,” Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick didn’t hold back when it came to Tom’s longtime personal trainer, Alex Guerrero. Their ruthless roasting of Guerrero left everyone in stitches, and some even raised questions about the dynamics of Guerrero in Brady’s life.

When Edelman took the stage, he started with some brutal jabs aimed at Rob Gronkowski, Bill Belichick, and even Tom Brady’s plastic surgeon. However, things took a spicy turn when he shifted his focus to Alex Guerrero, hilariously introducing him as Tom Brady’s wife. “But I don’t want to talk about your wife. He’s actually here: Alex Guerrero, everyone!” quipped the ex-NFL wideout.

“For those who don’t know, Alex (Guerrero) is a snake oil salesman who transformed Tom into a total fucking weirdo,” Edelman added.

Alex Guerrero played a pivotal role in Tom Brady’s illustrious 23-season career, providing him with the key to longevity. Starting as Tom’s personal massage therapist, he evolved into his body coach, emphasizing physical and mental strength through specialized diets and fitness routines.

However, at the roast, everyone had a feeling that Guerrero would become a target. Even Bill Belichick didn’t disappoint, poking fun at the alternative medicine practitioner for stirring up tensions between him and Tom during their tenure in New England.

Belichick Took Roasting Tom Brady’s Trainer Alex Guerrero to Another Level

Bill Belichick’s unexpected appearance at the roast added a special twist to the Netflix event. He shared six Super Bowl victories with Tom Brady during their 22-year Patriots tenure, which didn’t quite end the way anyone thought it would.

When it was his turn, Belichick admitted to occasional clashes between him and Tom; however, he teased the audience with hints of Tom’s friendship with Alex Guerrero before diving into some lethal trolling.

“People said Tom and I butted heads a lot. And In a way that was true, but not really. It was hard to butt heads with Tom because he was so far up Alex Guerrero’s a**,” Belichick jokingly remarked.

Bill Belichick’s joke hit the mark, with the live audience erupting into laughter, presumably eliciting similar reactions from viewers at home. Even Alex Guerrero and Tom Brady found themselves chuckling.

While Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick had the stage to roast, Guerrero didn’t get a chance to fire back, and he hasn’t responded through any of his social media platforms. It would definitely be fun to hear his side as well.