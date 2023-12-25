“I Let the Team Down Severely”: Jon Rahm Calls Himself LVP of Ryder Cup But Not as a Player

Jon Rahm revealed himself as the European team’s LVP (Lowest Valuable Player) at the 2023 Ryder Cup. However, he did not mean that in terms of playing performance but instead in terms of post-win celebration performance. Before joining LIV Golf, he was at the Phoenix Children’s charity event that was held at The Manner Babershop in Scottsdale, Arizona. There, while speaking to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, he revealed some major celebration gigs after they won the prestigious biennial event at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

In a video uploaded by GOLF’s Subpar on their YouTube Channel, Jon Rahm was asked about the European Team’s MVP of the afterparty in Rome when they won the 2023 Ryder Cup. The Spaniard replied calling himself the LVP while he thought that Shane Lowry would be the MVP. However, he further revealed it was Sepp Straka who came in as the dark horse of the afterparty.

“I was the LVP, the least valuable player. It’s disappointing. I let the team down severely. So, I thought it was going to be Shane [Lowry] but everybody told me that the dark horse in the race was Sepp Straka. Apparently, Sepp can put some drinks down,” Jon Rahm said.

Jon Rahm sarcastically said that if there was a drinking competition between the two Ryder Cup teams, the European team would win it by “a landslide”.

“I don’t know, I think if it’s a drinking competition, then the European team wins by a landslide,” Jon Rahm added.

“Please Come Up With Something New” – Jon Rahm Gives A Piece Of Advice To American Fans for The 2025 Ryder Cup

In the same interview with GOLF’s Subpar’s Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, Jon Rahm was asked about who composed the song, “America is terrified, Europe ‘s on fire”. The Spaniard replied that it was someone from the crowd and they also had different personalized versions for the golfers such as “USA is terrified, Rahmbo’s on fire” and “USA is terrified, Rory’s on fire”.

Later on, Drew Stoltz asked Jon Rahm that the Ryder Cup be next scheduled for the USA and the chanting and singing show from the crowd was pretty more dominant, so what was his take on that? The two-time major champion first threw some light on the States’ soccer culture being the reason behind it. Later, he gave the American fans a piece of advice to come up with something new at the Beth Page to support their team.

“I think it’s because they’re… they’re football hooligans. That’s just what they do. Sorry soccer. They’re just… what they do every season. They come up with something new. So, they… they figure it out. If I’m going to say something for anybody going to Beth Page in a couple of years, please come up with something new to support your team,” Jon Rahm said.

Jon Rahm added that the crowd in the USA has similar “three to five chants” at all the sports matches. He urged the American golf fans to come up with something new that was to be personalized for their team and players.

“If there’s something about the US, you hear the same three to five chants on every sporting match, of every team, of everything in this country. Which is great! But it almost seems like you’re cheering for both teams, right? That’s kind of like… if you can get going with stuff for your team and personalize it to the players, I think it… it would make it a lot more fun!” Jon Rahm concluded.

The interview was shot before Jon Rahm’s joining LIV Golf rumors were all around the internet. That was the reason behind the interviewers not asking him about the same. However, now the Spaniard is part of the breakaway series, it is quite uncertain that he will be part of the European team in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Beth Page.

Although Brooks Koepka did make an entrance to the 2023 Ryder Cup for the US team based on his exceptional performance. But for Jon Rahm to be part of the European team again, it would massively depend on how things go after the possible merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PIF.