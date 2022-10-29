HomeSearch

Gotham Knights DRM update briefly made the game unplayable on Steam

Danyal Arabi
|Sat Oct 29 2022

Just a week after launch, Gotham Knights is making waves for all the wrong reasons. After a rocky launch plagued by performance issues, the game was rendered completely unplayable for Steam users. Yesterday, a bunch of users took to Reddit and Twitter talking about a manifest error that is preventing them from using the game. On Steam, the game was demanding players update their game to play, but the update wasn’t progressing due to a ‘manifest error.’ Users reported that uninstalling and reinstalling the game didn’t fix the issue, prompting the developers to respond. On Twitter, the official Gotham Knights handle stated that the issue is under investigation and has been fixed.

Gotham Knights removes Denuvo DRM, and re-adds it, breaking the game on Steam

Earlier yesterday, the Denuvo DRM was removed from Gotham Knights and added as a build to Steam. A few hours later, the developers re-introduced the DRM, unintentionally blocking access entirely. As a result, players were locked out of their game until another patch was introduced later. The game is currently playable but far from perfect. The Gotham Knights Twitter feed is replete with players complaining of poor performance and game-breaking bugs.

As the developers work on ironing out the issues, players can report bugs at the WB website.

