Gotham Knights DRM update briefly made the game unplayable on Steam

Just a week after launch, Gotham Knights is making waves for all the wrong reasons. After a rocky launch plagued by performance issues, the game was rendered completely unplayable for Steam users. Yesterday, a bunch of users took to Reddit and Twitter talking about a manifest error that is preventing them from using the game. On Steam, the game was demanding players update their game to play, but the update wasn’t progressing due to a ‘manifest error.’ Users reported that uninstalling and reinstalling the game didn’t fix the issue, prompting the developers to respond. On Twitter, the official Gotham Knights handle stated that the issue is under investigation and has been fixed.

Gotham Knights removes Denuvo DRM, and re-adds it, breaking the game on Steam

Greetings Knights – We’re aware some Steam PC players are experiencing installation issues and we’re rolling out a fix with Valve now so you’ll see a download come through. — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 28, 2022

Earlier yesterday, the Denuvo DRM was removed from Gotham Knights and added as a build to Steam. A few hours later, the developers re-introduced the DRM, unintentionally blocking access entirely. As a result, players were locked out of their game until another patch was introduced later. The game is currently playable but far from perfect. The Gotham Knights Twitter feed is replete with players complaining of poor performance and game-breaking bugs.

On PS5, It’s stuck on Mission Langstrom Drive 1-2. It’s not even booting up the crime scenes. It will even let me spawn city life when I tap the AR button but not crime will ever start. So I’m stuck. Restarting doesn’t help. — AntDaGamer AKA ADG (@AntDaGamer) October 29, 2022

I can’t even jump around buildings or get on the bike. I have to run on the ground to keep it above 30fps and the fps still spikes into the ground every few minutes. — kurito13 (@kurito131) October 29, 2022

As the developers work on ironing out the issues, players can report bugs at the WB website.