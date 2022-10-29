Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Update 1.1 fixes mouse sensitivity issues and motion blur

The critically acclaimed Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection launched as a decent PC port that was a little rough around the edges.

Iron Galaxy studios have taken note of the issues and have released the first patch for the game on PC. Update 1.1 fixes one of the most glaring issues plaguing the game and that is mouse input. By adding support for raw input, and uncoupling sensitivity from frame rate, the developers have made the game a lot more responsive. Additionally, the game’s motion blur, which was hit-or-miss based on frame rate, has now been adjusted. However, the developers claim that the fix is less effective at higher frame rates for now.

This, along with a few other issues will be tackled in a future update. Here’s everything covered in the latest update and what’s next for the title.

Uncharted PC Update 1.1 adds raw input support

The Legacy of Thieves collection 1.1 patch notes are as follows:

General stability & performance improvements

Updated mouse control to use raw input data

Removed frame rate dependency for mouse camera sensitivity

Updated HDR option to be grayed out instead of hidden when HDR support is not detected or enabled via Windows

Improvements to motion blur visibility

Additional developer notes

Motion blur’s effectiveness decreases at higher frame rates.

We are investigating a solution for users with older CPUs that do not meet the necessary levels of AVX support. Stay tuned for more information.

To confirm the patch was successfully installed, verify that your game version number is v1.1.20381.

The Legacy of Thieves collection was released on PC on October 19, 2022, to mixed reviews. While the game itself was highly recommended, the PC port left a lot to be desired. Digital Foundry’s analysis of the game revealed a lack of in-depth display options and poor implementation of features. The biggest complaint was the irregularity of motion blue that seemed to completely miss the object in focus, based on framerates. Additionally, the game’s poor implementation of mouse sensitivity was criticized as well.

Update 1.1 serves as the first step in a series of fixes that will help the PC port shine. Currently, there are no announcements regarding when the next patch will arrive.