Gotham Knights minimum PC requirements revealed by WB

With just a week to go for Gotham Knights’ release, the minimum requirements for PC have been revealed by Warner Bros.

Setting 1080p at 60 frames a second as the target, the game’s minimum spec demands a GTX 1660ti or AMD Radeon RX 590. As a current-gen only title, the bump up in minimum requirements isn’t particularly surprising. Designed for the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X’s capabilities, the developers have demanded additional horsepower from PC users. However, considering the minimum requirements for Spider-Man remastered that only needed a GTX 950, the need for a GTX 1660Ti is jarring.

The requirements don’t ease up in the CPU department either. Demanding an Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz) for low settings, the CPU requirements are quite beefy as well. Here’s everything fans need to know about Gotham Knights’ minimum PC requirements ahead of launch.

Gotham Knights to take up 45 GB of storage space among other requirements

Get your systems ready! Recommended settings to come soon. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/vRTlljvluu — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 12, 2022

Earlier today the Gotham Knights Twitter account shared the minimum system requirements for the game. With 1080p 60 fps at the lowest settings as the target, here are the complete specifications needed:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz)

Intel Core i5-9600K (3.7 GHz) OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.60 GHz) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (RTX 3050 equivalent) or AMD Radeon RX 590

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (RTX 3050 equivalent) or AMD Radeon RX 590 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Storage: 45 GB free space

As of now, the recommended system requirements have not been revealed. Judging by how hefty the minimum requirements are, fans may need a monster rig for a 4k 60fps target. While these requirements are fairly demanding, the game could prove playable on weaker hardware. Fans will have to wait for official benchmarks to check if the game will run on their systems.

Set in a different universe from the Arkham series, Gotham Knights follows the caped crusader’s inner circle. Featuring Batwoman, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, the game is currently available to pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store. With two editions on sale, fans can choose between the Standard Edition ($59.99) and the Deluxe Edition ($79.99).