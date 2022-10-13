full
HomeSearch
Cover Image for GTA Online weekly update for 10/13/22: New Rhinehart SUV, bonus money on cargo sell missions, and more

GTA Online weekly update for 10/13/22: New Rhinehart SUV, bonus money on cargo sell missions, and more

Danyal Arabi
|Thu Oct 13 2022

Rockstar Games has released another weekly update for GTA Online, keeping the October festivities in the title going.

As the Halloween celebrations draw near, GTA Online is ramping up the activities and bonuses in the game. This week’s update is pretty comprehensive, containing a new car, hefty discounts and sizeable bonuses on select events. Aside from the brand new Rhinehart SUV, the game now has a new set of collectibles in ‘Jack O’ Lanterns.’ With 200 of these items spread over the map, players have a lot of exploration ahead of them.

Aside from the new content, the Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for the week have been updated. This week, cargo warehouses and cargo sell missions have received some love from the developers. With warehouses on discount and a 1.5x bonus multiplier on cargo sell missions, the developers are reinvigorating the import/export business. Here’s everything new in this week’s GTA Online update.

Also read: 5 features GTA 6 should borrow from older franchise entries

GTA Online 10/13 weekly update introduces new SUV and bonuses to Halloween-themed game modes.

New Content

  • Ubermacht Rhinehart ($1,598,000)
  • Jack O’ Lantern collectibles (200)

Login bonus

  • Conquest mask

Podium vehicle

  • Pfister Astron ($1,580,000)

Prize Ride

  • Grotti Cheetah (Place top 1 in a Pursuit Series race for two days in a row)

Returning game modes

  • Alien Survival
  • Original Slasher Adversary Mode

2x GTA$ & RP on the following

  • Slasher Adversary Mode
  • Alien Survival
  • Special Vehicle Work
  • Seven new Community Jobs

1.5x GTA$ & RP on the following

  • Special Cargo Sell Missions

Discounts

40% Off

  • Special Cargo Warehouses
  • Vehicle Warehouses
  • Dinka Veto Classic
  • Dewbauchee Specter

50% Off

  • Canis Crusader
  • Dewbauchee Exemplar
  • Vapid Ellie
  • Enus Huntley

30% Off

  • Vapid Dominator GTT
  • Weapons
  • Arena Deathbike

What’s next this month?

With the UFO sightseeing event coming next week, fans have something new to look forward to. For a few weeks, the skies of San Andreas will be littered with UFOs. Similar to last year’s event, players will be able to spot these UFO’s by getting an approximate location via in-game texts. Much like the Independence Day events in the game, the Halloween Event is limited-time and will end on November 6, 2022.

About the author
Danyal Arabi