GTA Online weekly update for 10/13/22: New Rhinehart SUV, bonus money on cargo sell missions, and more

Rockstar Games has released another weekly update for GTA Online, keeping the October festivities in the title going.

As the Halloween celebrations draw near, GTA Online is ramping up the activities and bonuses in the game. This week’s update is pretty comprehensive, containing a new car, hefty discounts and sizeable bonuses on select events. Aside from the brand new Rhinehart SUV, the game now has a new set of collectibles in ‘Jack O’ Lanterns.’ With 200 of these items spread over the map, players have a lot of exploration ahead of them.

Aside from the new content, the Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle for the week have been updated. This week, cargo warehouses and cargo sell missions have received some love from the developers. With warehouses on discount and a 1.5x bonus multiplier on cargo sell missions, the developers are reinvigorating the import/export business. Here’s everything new in this week’s GTA Online update.

GTA Online 10/13 weekly update introduces new SUV and bonuses to Halloween-themed game modes.

Unlock the “Brown Vintage Frank” mask by becoming an Associate/Bodyguard/MC Member. Unlock the “Dark Green Vintage Vampire” by completing a Special Cargo Sell Mission.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/4b422tGzlU — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 13, 2022

New Content

Ubermacht Rhinehart ($1,598,000)

Jack O’ Lantern collectibles (200)

Login bonus

Conquest mask

Podium vehicle

Pfister Astron ($1,580,000)

Prize Ride

Grotti Cheetah (Place top 1 in a Pursuit Series race for two days in a row)

Returning game modes

Alien Survival

Original Slasher Adversary Mode

2x GTA$ & RP on the following

Slasher Adversary Mode

Alien Survival

Special Vehicle Work

Seven new Community Jobs

1.5x GTA$ & RP on the following



Special Cargo Sell Missions

Discounts

40% Off

Special Cargo Warehouses

Vehicle Warehouses

Dinka Veto Classic

Dewbauchee Specter

50% Off

Canis Crusader

Dewbauchee Exemplar

Vapid Ellie

Enus Huntley

30% Off

Vapid Dominator GTT

Weapons

Arena Deathbike

What’s next this month?

UFO Sightseeing event should go live on Thursday, October 20th and ends on November 6th. In the meantime, you could hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map by approaching the UFO locations.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/meOZEF7Ut5 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 13, 2022

With the UFO sightseeing event coming next week, fans have something new to look forward to. For a few weeks, the skies of San Andreas will be littered with UFOs. Similar to last year’s event, players will be able to spot these UFO’s by getting an approximate location via in-game texts. Much like the Independence Day events in the game, the Halloween Event is limited-time and will end on November 6, 2022.