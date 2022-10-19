Gotham Knights recommended PC requirements have been revealed and they’re demanding

Less than a week from launch, Gotham Knights’ beefy recommended requirements have surfaced and an RTX 2070 is needed.

After a tumultuous week where Rocksteady revealed that Gotham Knights will be capped at 30 FPS on console, the recommended requirements for PC have dropped. Unfortunately for those with older systems, 1080p 60fps is looking like a distant dream. Bucking the trend of low requirements set by Spider-Man and the Uncharted collection on PC, Rocksteady’s game is raising eyebrows. Fans on Twitter are perplexed as the minimum requirements of the game demand a GTX 1660 Ti and the recommended specs shoot for an RTX 2070.

On a more positive note, fans will only have to part with 60 gigabytes of storage for this game. With the Uncharted collection weighing in at more than 120 GB, Gotham Knights is relatively light in comparison. Read on for a full breakdown of the recommended system requirements.

Gotham Knights PC port needs a Ryzen 5 5600x for 1080p 60 FPS at high settings

Here are your recommended PC specs for #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/E2bb4gQvWK — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 18, 2022

Gotham Knights will need the following components for a 1080p 60 FPS experience on PC at high settings:

CPU : Intel Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 5600X

: Intel Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 5600X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU : Geforce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

: Geforce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage: 60 GB

Targeting a 1080p 60 FPS experience at the lowest settings, gamers will need the following configuration:

CPU : Intel Core i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 3600 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : Geforce GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX 590

: Geforce GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX 590 Storage: 60 GB

While the initial impressions look grim, it is unclear if these benchmarks include upscaling technologies like FSR and DLSS. Users with older configurations could see significantly better performance with upscaling enabled. As a bonus, Rocksteady has even included support for Intel’s Xe Super Sampling technology (XeSS) as an upscaling option. PC users will also have access to a Field-of-View slider alongside support for ultrawide resolutions.



Considering the Batman franchise’s reputation for poor ports after 2015’s Arkham Knight, fans aren’t too hopeful for great performance on older builds. Fans with older rigs may want to wait for benchmarks to arrive before they decide to invest in Gotham Knights. The game releases on all platforms on October 21, 2022.