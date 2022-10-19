Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date, pre-order details, and more
Danyal Arabi
|Wed Oct 19 2022
In just a few days, Modern Warfare 2 will launch on all platforms, with campaign early access coming on October 19.
Call of Duty fans have a short wait ahead of them as Modern Warfare 2 is set to release in less than ten days. On October 28, 2022, the game will unlock on all platforms with campaign early access coming sooner. Campaign early access will be unlocked on October 20 at 10 am PT while pre-loads begin today.
Pre-loading is staggered by platform and follows different schedules. On Xbox pre-loading will open on October 19 at 10 am PT. PlayStation users will be able to pre-load the game on October 20 at 4 am PT. Steam and Battle.net users will have to wait till October 26 at 10 am PT to pre-load the entire game. Here’s everything fans need to know about the next Call of Duty title ahead of release.
Also read: New NFS Unbound gameplay trailer released: Cop pursuits, betting system, weekly challenges, and more showcased
Modern Warfare 2 pre-order details and Vault edition details
ALL the Preload and Launch times for #MWII on ALL platforms 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U9fqZNIz2m
— Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 News (@MW2CODHub) October 18, 2022
Pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2’s Vault Edition awards players the following perks:
- In-Game Store Bonus
- Final Judgement Bundle
- Khaled Al-Asad Bundle
- FJX Cinder Weapon Vault
- Ghost Legacy Pack
- Open Beta Early Access
- Campaign Early Access
- Red Team 141
Standard edition pre-orders entitles players to the following benefits:
- Final Judgement Bundle
- Khaled Al-Asad Bundle
- Open Beta Early Access
- Campaign Early Access
After launch, Vault Edition owners will also receive a Battle Pass and a punch of tier skips. Activision has described the usage terms as follows:
- Vault Edition holders will receive one Season of the Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips (or its equivalent) at Modern Warfare II launch.
- Start to unlock the full offering of content, such as Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and more — and get a serious head start.
- Players who purchase the Vault Edition after Season One can apply the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips to the current season.
The standard edition of the game will cost $70 while the Vault Edition will set players back $109.99 on console. Each edition is $10 cheaper on PC and will be available on October 28, 2022.