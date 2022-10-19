Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date, pre-order details, and more

In just a few days, Modern Warfare 2 will launch on all platforms, with campaign early access coming on October 19.

Call of Duty fans have a short wait ahead of them as Modern Warfare 2 is set to release in less than ten days. On October 28, 2022, the game will unlock on all platforms with campaign early access coming sooner. Campaign early access will be unlocked on October 20 at 10 am PT while pre-loads begin today.

Pre-loading is staggered by platform and follows different schedules. On Xbox pre-loading will open on October 19 at 10 am PT. PlayStation users will be able to pre-load the game on October 20 at 4 am PT. Steam and Battle.net users will have to wait till October 26 at 10 am PT to pre-load the entire game. Here’s everything fans need to know about the next Call of Duty title ahead of release.

Modern Warfare 2 pre-order details and Vault edition details

Pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2’s Vault Edition awards players the following perks:

In-Game Store Bonus

Final Judgement Bundle

Khaled Al-Asad Bundle

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Ghost Legacy Pack

Open Beta Early Access

Campaign Early Access

Red Team 141

Standard edition pre-orders entitles players to the following benefits:

Final Judgement Bundle

Khaled Al-Asad Bundle

Open Beta Early Access

Campaign Early Access

After launch, Vault Edition owners will also receive a Battle Pass and a punch of tier skips. Activision has described the usage terms as follows:

Vault Edition holders will receive one Season of the Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips (or its equivalent) at Modern Warfare II launch.

launch. Start to unlock the full offering of content, such as Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, and more — and get a serious head start.

Players who purchase the Vault Edition after Season One can apply the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips to the current season.

The standard edition of the game will cost $70 while the Vault Edition will set players back $109.99 on console. Each edition is $10 cheaper on PC and will be available on October 28, 2022.