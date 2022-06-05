‘Grant Hill was barbecuing Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Pippen with the crossover’: Gilbert Arenas explains why 80s and 90s stars can’t guard todays NBA stars

Gilbert Arenas believes that the players from the 80s and 90s will not be able to defend today’s NBA stars. Gilbert Arenas, Golden State’s second-round pick out of Arizona, won several awards throughout his NBA career. Arenas averaged 20.7 points and 5.3 assists in 552 games played.

He was a real scorer, but he wasn’t a streaky shooter; his jumper was flawless. He interacted with the fans; he spoke up and did unusual things in an era when he was often the only one. Arenas was described as eccentric.

It’s no secret that the NBA has evolved dramatically over the last few decades. The game was brutal and aggressive throughout the 1980s and 1990s, which is why powerful big guys dominated on such a large scale.

Today, the NBA is about ball-handling and shooting more than anything else. Guys employ speed and agility to make their own shots, and defense restrictions are harsher than they were previously.

Gilbert Arenas says the 80s and 90s players couldn’t guard current NBA superstars

According to Arenas, most old guys overlook how far today’s players have progressed in terms of overall basketball abilities. Most of the dominant defensive presences of the 1990s had never faced someone like that. And they had no response the first time.

The former Warriors star came to this idea after seeing Grant Hill play in the 1990s.

“I watched what occurred when Grant Hill, the prototype number one, came into the league, and you didn’t know what to do with it.” “A two-guard, three-guard who went left or right; you all had no idea what the fu*k was going on when he crossed over,” Arenas explained. “In the 1980s, fouling was considered defense. ‘Oh yeah, we’re just going to wrestle them.’ That’s not profound, is it? “Gil said. “That is not defense, bro. He’s simply fouling me and praying I don’t want to do it much longer. You didn’t truly stop me; you simply fu*ked with me until I gave up.”

Arenas dismissing old-school ballers so readily seems almost rude. But it’s difficult to dismiss his point here.

Basketball players continue to improve as time passes. New strategies to dominate the sport are found, and players master them through time.

What many players today take for granted was unheard of in the 1980s and 1990s. The reality is that today’s players have advanced to the point where they can accomplish many things far better than they could years ago.