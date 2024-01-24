Insomniac’s Spider-Man Found It’s Way Into GTA San Andreas

Insomniac Games’ critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man found its way into the 2004 Rockstar Games classic Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. However, instead of New York City, the mod has the web-slinging friendly neighborhood superhero swinging around in San Andreas.

A video has recently gone viral on the internet, where a modder added parts of the 2018-released Marvel’s Spider-Man to GTA San Andreas. This might sound like stale news at first since one can find a thousand other Spider-Man GTA mods online. Yet, what makes this mod special are the features it adds to the 20-year-old video game.

The new mod is not a simple skin mod in which the protagonist is made to look like Spider-Man. Instead, it has introduced physics-based swinging mechanics, abilities, exclusive suits, and even car chase sequences from Insomniac’s masterpiece. Furthermore, the modder has also managed to tune in the combat system, as the video shows Spider-Man fighting crooks in San Andreas using moves from the award-winning 2018 title.

Fans couldn’t help but shower appreciation for this newly released Spider-man mod for GTA San Andreas. While they were naturally impressed with how good the mod looked in the video, some even took this opportunity to take a dig at GTA 6, which is scheduled to release in 2025. Fans joked about how Spider-man came to San Andreas, but Rockstar is yet to release GTA 6.

Can we expect such mods for GTA V with its source code getting leaked?

Grand Theft Auto V, popularly known as GTA V, has a plethora of intriguing mods like its predecessors. There are several videos on the internet that showcase the power of mods, and one can play the game as comic book characters, such as Iron Man, Thanos, and Hulk. However, now that GTA V’s source code has been leaked, fans are eagerly waiting for feature-filled, detailed mods that can transform the original experience.

Last year, a group of hackers released the source code for the 2013-released GTA V. Hence, even though GTA 5 already has tons of mods, the possibilities for further innovation are endless, especially with the source code now in the open. That in itself will give GTA fans something to immerse themselves in while waiting for GTA 6.

The gaming community is eagerly looking forward to the plethora of mods they can get when a game’s source code gets leaked. One of the greatest examples is the 2011’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This action RPG became immensely popular because of the mind-blowing mods that were made available after the source code was exposed to the public.