Grand Theft Auto 6 Reportedly Has a Staggering Budget of $2 Billion

Arguably the most anticipated game of the decade, Grand Theft Auto 6 is on everyone’s radar, with people looking forward to its release. With each passing day, the internet presents new rumors and leaks related to Rockstar’s upcoming title. Hence, recently, unofficial news surfaced stating that GTA 6 reportedly has a budget of a whopping 2 billion dollars.

Ever since the developer Rockstar Games announced GTA 6 was underway, the speculation got really hyped up. Though this newest addition to the iconic GTA franchise is destined to thrash records, it’s already begun creating history. From featuring Vice City to an ever-evolving map, there is plenty of exciting news, but not from any official source.

In the end, everything boils down to the game’s trailer, which will eventually reveal a lot about the title. In fact, there have been leaks in the past pointing out that the new GTA title could possibly be the most expensive game ever. However, with a budget of $2 billion, it’ll be the costliest digital product ever made since human inception. Let’s dive further.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s jaw-dropping budget and more

On Twitter, a prominent gaming personality ‘Rino’ mentioned the game’s rumored budget of $2 billion. That would ultimately make the title surpass every entertainment product like movies, songs, video games, concerts, etc. in terms of the cost of production.

Further, the tweet also stated that the game has been under development since 2014. Therefore, unlike 2021’s GTA: The Trilogy, the next GTA game is likely to have a perfect launch free of bugs and glitches.

In fact, ‘Rino’ also confirmed the origin source of this surprising rumor, which we’re all familiar with. It comes from the same source that leaked GTA 6’s video clips a few weeks ago. Though those videos showcased the game’s early development stage, we did get a glimpse of the title. As of now, the fans must take everything with a grain of salt unless Rockstar Games releases some confirmation. Until then, dive into everything we know so far about the most-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 title by clicking here.