“A Dream Come True”: Sporting World Rejoice as Simone Biles Wins the 2024 Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award

Aug 5, 2023; Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA; Simone Biles (center) reacts during the awards ceremony after winning the all-around of the Core Hydration Classic at NOW Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Simone Biles‘ comeback in the past year has been one of the most eventful occurrences in the sporting world. From enthusiasts to fellow gymnasts, the world is now rooting for her potential entrance to the Paris Olympics as she powers through various rehearsals. Recently, she added another feather to her cap with a prestigious award.

The 2024 Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award had some tough contenders this season. From 29-year-old footballer Sébastien Haller to South African rugby union player Siya Kolisi, all nominees had a heart-wrenching story of their comebacks. But the star gymnast swept through to the top and was declared this year’s winner.

In an address to the Academy, Biles expressed her gratitude and appreciation for both her nomination and the award. This is her fourth Laureus World Sports Award after three ‘Sportswoman of the Year’ titles to her name.

This year’s prize was extremely special for the star gymnast, who has been all over the media talking about a possible return to the Olympics. Only this time, she’s calmer, more composed, and driven by her love for the sport over everything else. Continuing her acceptance speech, she revealed:

“It’s been a dream come true since I was a little girl to be receiving awards like this one day, so thank you for making my dreams come true.”

She congratulated her fellow nominees and apologized for not being at the event in person since she was in Houston, Texas, training for her next adventure. As the trials for the Olympics get closer, Biles is busy charging up for redemption. In a candid conversation with Alex Cooper, who asked her if she had Paris as her upcoming milestone, she said,

“If all goes well in training…yeah.”

But for now, it was time for the gymnast to rejoice and look forward to new avenues. Her award comes as a perfect welcome gesture as her next chapter at the US Classics nears. Meanwhile, the sporting world has been celebrating her win with encouraging messages.

Nadia Comaneci and several others praise Simone Biles for the honor

Sports enthusiasts from across the globe couldn’t contain their excitement upon learning about the Olympic gymnast’s victory. Amidst several wishes, however, one of the significant praises came from veteran Romanian gymnast, Nadia Comaneci.

“…We didn’t know that Simone is coming back…she did amazing last year at the World Gymnastics Championships.”

Fans expressed their pride on ‘X’, revealing how Biles deserved the award.

Another enthusiast ended up emotional upon hearing about her victory.

Many even recognized Biles’ contributions towards mental health awareness and believed the award was the ideal honor for her work.

The official page of the USA Gymnastics team also sent in their wishes for the GOAT.

Finally, fans couldn’t wait to see what Biles had in store for the upcoming Olympics.

Despite all the attention drawn toward her comeback, the Texan native is making sure to stay low and focus on training over anything else. After her episode with twisties, the comeback carries a lot of tension and apprehension. However, with a new passion and energy, things look promising for Biles’ future.