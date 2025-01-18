mobile app bar

Mike Tomlin’s Gymnast Daughter Harlyn Gets a Two-Word Boost From Dad Ahead of GymDogs Home Opener

Nidhi
Published

Mike Tomlin’s (R) daughter Harlyn Tomlin (L) is dominating college gymnastics. Picture Credits: Harlyn’s instagram and USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin is starting off his off-season by cheering on for his daughter. Harley (or Harlyn) Quinn Tomlin, Mike’s youngest daughter, is a gymnast for the Georgia GymDogs. As she geared up for Georgia’s home opener against Boise State, she got an enthusiastic cheer from her NFL HC dad.

Tomlin made an appearance under his daughter’s Instagram post as he cheered her on with a “Let’s go!” on Thursday. Her older brother Mason was also in the comments appreciating her form with “stunt double!”

The Georgia GymDogs defeated Boise State 196.825-193.600 on Friday in front of 10,224 fans at Stegeman Coliseum, claiming their second victory of the season. In attendance was gymnastics legend Simone Biles with her husband Jonathan Owens, there to support her long-time coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi.

A four-star recruit coming out of High School, Harlyn signed with the GymDogs in November 2023 on an all-athletics scholarship.

Harley trained at Xquisite Gymnastic and is a two-time member of the Region 7 All-Star team where she was crowned All-around Champion in 2022 and 2023. She is also a three-time USA Gymnastics Developmental Program Nationals qualifier.

