“Being Married To You Is Everything I Could’ve Asked For”: Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Pens Romantic Note On Her Birthday

If you’re an NFL junkie, you know that Jonathan Owens is a safety who currently plays for the Chicago Bears. He’s a sixth-year guy who plays about 40 percent of the snaps on defense. Though he is not a major impact player, everyone knows Owens as the husband of world-renowned Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles.

They met on the celebrity dating app Raya just before the pandemic in early 2020. The pair got engaged a couple of years later, announcing the development in February of 2022. They got married just over a year later in April 2023. They had their cake and ate it too, as they had a reserved courthouse ceremony in Houston before heading on down to Cabo for their big destination celebration.

Owens and Biles have been married almost two years now, but the spark clearly hasn’t faded. On Biles’ 28th birthday on March 14, Owens impressed his social media critics with a heartfelt poem for his wife on her birthday.

“Happy birthday to my wife, my queen, my best friend, my everything Being married to you is everything i could’ve ever asked for, a beautiful, funny, intelligent and confident person that motivates me to be the best version of myself everyday. I’m so blessed to have met someone as amazing as you baby, i cherish every moment that we spend together I promise to always make this day feel special, I love you so much.”

However, many Simone Biles fans had major beef with Owens for some time. Back in December, Owens got the online community all riled up when he suggested that Biles was chasing him during their courtship rather than the other way around. However it started, his birthday post suggests it’s going pretty well. It seems Biles’ fanbase has made its peace with her husband as well, with most comments on Owens’ post celebrating the couple.

Biles’ birthday couldn’t come at a better time for an NFL veteran like Jonathan Owens, as it comes right smack dab in the middle of the quietest time of the year for players that are already under contract. Owens is signed with the Bears through the 2025 season, so he’s got his feet up right now.

Biles, meanwhile, is likely already training for the 2028 Summer Olympics at home in the U.S.

If she can win two more Gold medals and seven more overall, she would tie Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina for the most gold medals in women’s gymnastics history (nine) as well as the most overall medals in women’s gymnastics (18). Biles currently sits tied for second with Czechoslovakian Vera Caslavska in both categories with seven and 11, respectively.