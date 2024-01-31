All You Need to Know About Simone Biles’ Family – Her Biggest Support System

Across all of her achievements over the years, Simone Biles has had one of the strongest support systems in the form of her family. From her parents, siblings, and husband, the star gymnast has always had an army to help her cross hurdles. Therefore, she always makes sure to keep them above everything.

Growing up under tough circumstances, Biles has three biological siblings: Ashley, Tevin, and Adria. She was adopted by her maternal grandparents, Nellie and Ronald Biles, after her biological mother suffered from alcohol addiction. Soon, she found her love in the form of NFL player Jonathan Owens. After over two years of being together, the couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding. All these people, including her extended family, have carried the gymnast through some tough times.

Nellie and Ronald – Simone Biles’ parents

The Olympian was three years old when she witnessed the foster care system escort her and her siblings away from their mother. Shannon Biles, their biological mom, was suffering from alcohol addiction at the time. After shuffling through various foster homes, Simone and Adria’s grandparents adopted the sisters, while Ronald’s sister, their great aunt, took in Tevin and Ashley.

At six, when kids barely manage to find their interests and hobbies, the Olympic hero zeroed in on gymnastics after a day trip influenced her. While she was somehow late to the party, Biles soon proved to be a prodigy in the making. With Nellie and Ronald supporting her at every step, the couple even built a huge gymnasium, the World Champions Centre, for her from scratch.

The couple has often expressed how she has been their pride and joy. Having attended almost every single game of Simone, Ronald and Nellie have always held her hand through tough times.

Adria Biles

After pulling the children out of foster care, Nellie and Ronald soon picked up Simone and, the youngest of all, Adria. Having spent a childhood similar to the GOAT, the youngest sibling had more in common with Simone than one could think of.

For starters, Adria is also a trained gymnast like her sister. She competed at the junior elite level before walking away from the sport in 2016. She then participated in the TV show Claim to Fame. The young star was also a dancer on Shooting Stars, the professional dance group of the Houston Astros baseball team.

Amidst all this, Adria grew up with a deep sense of respect for her sister. Often mistaken for her due to similarities in their looks, the 25-year-old learned many life lessons from Simone and is inspired by her. The sisters share the same group of close-knit friends who eventually even made it to Simone’s wedding as bridesmaids.

Ashley and Tevin Biles

While Simone and Adria Biles went with their grandparents, the elder siblings Ashley and Tevin went with their grand-aunt back in Ohio. Currently, it’s unclear if the siblings are in touch, although they’ve previously cheered on each other despite being separated.

Unfortunately, both Ashley and Tevin Biles-Thomas had run into trouble with law enforcement. Ashley previously had criminal charges against her on account of various crimes such as DUI, violation of probation, and so on. Meanwhile, Tevin Biles-Thomas had murder charges against him before being acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Ron and Sammi Biles

Ronald and Nellie have two sons, Ron Jr. and Adam Biles. Simone Biles’ brother, Ron Jr., and his wife, Sammi Biles, have been the star gymnast’s favorites. Having always hyped her up against all odds, Ron and Sammi often feature on the Olympian’s feed during family getaways.

The highlight of their relationship is Ron and Sammi’s one-year-old daughter, Ronni. With the entire family dotting on the toddler, Simone has often been the proud aunt wanting to spoil her niece at any given time.

Jonathan Owens

The Olympian’s longtime partner, NFL icon Jonathan Owens, has stuck with Simone Biles through thick and thin. Be it her setbacks during the Tokyo Olympics or riding the high waves when she won the Presidential Medal of Honor, Owens has always been by her side.

The couple recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony with friends and family celebrating their union. Lavishly set in Cabo, Mexico, the gymnast and the NFL safety had the time of their lives at their wedding. It was complete with good music, traditions, and a lot of emotions. As they navigate through a new chapter, fans can’t stop gushing over their love and adoration for each other.

Biles has always kept her family close, no matter what. With the hurdles she has faced throughout her life, the gymnast feels fortunate to have support systems that always have her back. Now, with the Paris Olympics fast approaching, whether or not she gets a chance to redeem herself, her family will be cheering for her from the sidelines.