Who Designs Simone Biles’ Game-Day Fits? Meet the Creator Behind Some of the Olympian’s Iconic Jonathan Owens-Themed Fit

If you’ve been tuning into Chicago Bears games lately, you’ve probably caught Simone Biles on the sideline, decked out in custom pieces that pay tribute to her husband, safety Jonathan Owens. But who’s behind those standout looks? Meet Kelly Daley, the self-taught designer turning heads with her bespoke creations.

Daley is the fashion mind behind Simone Biles’ most talked-about game-day outfits, blending athletic love and couture-level customization into every stitch.

For a Bears game, Biles wore a custom cozy set, hoodie, and sweatpants, covered in patterns of Owens’ face, his name, and his No. 36 jersey. The look was designed by Daley. In another appearance, Biles showed up in a navy rhinestone tracksuit with Owens’ name on her hoodie and his number “36” on the pants.

For a colder game, she rocked a black-and-orange varsity jacket with “OWENS” and the number 36 stitched on the back, another custom Daley design.

According to Teen Vogue, the jacket even featured “CHI TOWN” stitched on one side and the Bears logo on the front.

Kelly Daley is no ordinary fashion designer. Based in Philadelphia, PA, she’s made a name for herself by teaching herself how to sew and design, all while working toward her true calling, even though she graduated from West Chester University with a media degree.

According to her website, she regularly travels to New York City and Los Angeles, scouting fabrics, collaborating with clients, and staying on top of the latest trends. But perhaps most uniquely, she builds her business one custom piece at a time.

She works directly with professional athletes and their families, celebrities, stylists, and anyone who wants a 1-of-1, made-for-you look. According to her, it’s all about helping people channel their “main character energy.” Biles has said she doesn’t micromanage her game day fits. Instead, she gives the designers creative freedom.

“Honestly, I reach out … and let [them] kind of freeball it, and I say, ‘Surprise me,’” Biles told Bustle.

Daley’s signature style, bold, personalized, and deeply meaningful, clearly resonates with Biles. Each piece doesn’t just represent her role as an athlete or public figure, but as a partner supporting her husband’s NFL journey.