Simone Biles Takes Hilarious Dig at Packers After the Bears’ Incredible Playoff Win

Last night, the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers gave fans the most entertaining NFL Wild Card matchup in recent memory. Down double digits entering the fourth quarter, Caleb Williams and company paid homage to the iconic Patriots-Falcons 28-3 game, flipping their 21-3 deficit into a stunning 31–27 playoff win. It was a victory that ended Green Bay’s season in brutal fashion.

Advertisement

What must have made it sting even more for the Green Bay Packers was how they consistently gave the Bears chances to come back into the game when they should not have even been in it.

From comic mistakes, like missed field goals and fumbles, to a lack of focus from their DBs, Matt LaFleur’s men seemed to be checked out once the third quarter began. And watching all this chaos unfold from the stands was Simone Biles.

The Olympic champion was in Chicago to support her husband, Bears defensive back Jonathan Owen. And if you did not know, Owen played for the Packers in 2023, making the matchup all the more intriguing for the DB.

And Biles started making headlines even before kickoff. The seven-time gold medalist arrived wearing a custom outfit dedicated to Owen, a brown coat that had her husband’s name and a full-length photo printed on it. This unique outfit immediately went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on Prime Video (@nflonprime)

What came next, however, was pure rivalry-fueled energy from Biles. After the Bears completed their improbable comeback, Biles took to Instagram and posted a photo hugging Owens while wearing the now-infamous cheese grater hat. It was a direct, unmistakable dig at the Packers, whose cheesehead identity has long been one of the most recognizable symbols in sports.

For those wondering, this creative way of poking fun at the Packers was something the Bears did earlier in the regular season, when they defeated their rivals 22-16. The cheese grater hat dig picked up so much traction back then that the company producing the hats sold out its entire inventory in three days.

Unsurprisingly, the Bears fandom ran back the celebration this time too, with Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, and Colston Loveland leading the charge. Postgame, with the Prime Video crew of Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, and others, the trio threw on the cheese grater hats, with Williams even shredding cheese on live television to rub salt in the wound.

#Bears QB Caleb Williams, WR DJ Moore, and TE Colston Loveland all put on cheese-grater hats, with Caleb shredding cheese after beating the Packers pic.twitter.com/jiv4mfv1Qg https://t.co/R5z3HmFldt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2026

So Biles joining in the fun was nothing but her reacting like someone fully immersed in the rivalry, celebrating a win that meant everything to the franchise and the fanbase. And judging by the reaction online, Bears fans loved every second of it.

More importantly, Biles was not alone in the pettiness. The grater celebration has also become a recurring symbol of Chicago’s resurgence against Green Bay and even in the NFL standings this season.

While some may find the Bears’ actions ‘petty,’ it is also important to note that for decades, the Packers owned this rivalry, both on the field and in attitude. So now, with Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson ushering in a new era and changing the power dynamics, a little playful trolling feels as appropriate as it is inevitable.