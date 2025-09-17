Engaged Taylor Swift Continues to Outearn Simone Biles by Over $1 Billion Amid Travis Kelce’s NFL Struggles

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

With a combined net worth of $1.67 billion, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are undoubtedly one of the wealthiest power couples in the world right now. Perhaps, only Jay-Z, with an estimated $2.6 billion, and Beyoncé, at $780 million, can potentially give a competition to Travis and Taylor.

In the NFL, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, before their 2022 divorce, were a major couple with an impressive combined net worth. But, their total of $650 million doesn’t come close to Travis and Taylor’s current wealth. This clearly makes them the richest power couple in the NFL world.

Other NFL-related power couples also highlight the sheer disparity in net worth. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens together total $27 million, with Simone at $25 million and Jonathan at $2 million, according to the latest Celebrity Net Worth data.

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara Wilson combine for $185 million, with Russ accounting for $165 million and Ciara at $20 million. Meanwhile, Josh Allen and Heilee Steinfeld add up to $95 million, with Josh at $70 million and Heilee at $25 million.

Notably, Taylor and Travis’s good friends, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes total $105 million, with Patrick contributing $90 million and Brittany $15 Million. However, Taylor’s net worth alone, at $1.6 billion, surpasses the combined totals of Russ, Mahomes, Josh, and Brady.

So how does Taylor earn such a huge income? The majority of her wealth, about $850 million, came from the Eras Tour. Her music catalog, which she fully owns, is also another major asset. Additionally, Taylor has nearly $120 million in real estate, including a $17 million Rhode Island mansion, and a private jet valued at $23 million.

In comparison, Travis has earned $111 million on the field before taxes and agent fees. Forbes estimates his off-field earnings at roughly $80 million, including a share of the three-year, $100 million podcast deal he signed with Jason Kelce in 2024 for New Heights with Wondery. He also owns a $6 million mansion in Kansas City and a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Reports indicate the couple is set to marry in the 2026 offseason, and Travis is expected to announce his retirement after this season.

On the field, Travis has faced severe criticism in recent times. His costly drop against the Eagles renewed scrutiny over a performance slump that began in the 2024 season. Interestingly, he also had a statistically down year in 2024 with 823 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. This marked his lowest totals since his rookie season in 2013. He will look to prove his critics wrong when the Chiefs face the Giants on Sept. 21, Sunday.

However, between Taylor’s astronomical earnings and Travis’s NFL accomplishments, their combined influence, wealth, and star power make them unmatched in the sportainment world.