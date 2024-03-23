Nadia Comaneci Reveals How Her Mistaken Move Led to a Historic ‘E-Rated’ Skill

Over the years, the gymnastics world has witnessed some of the greatest athletes. Nadia Comaneci sprung up as a young prodigy at 14 and stunned the world by scoring perfect 10s at the 1976 Olympics. In a recent interview, she gave a glimpse of how iconic her life had gotten when a move made by mistake turned into her USP.

Advertisement

Back in the 70s, Comaneci recalled how artistic gymnastics demanded all participants perform the same routine on the floor. However, even as a 14-year-old, she would try to add the ‘Nadia Touch’ to the routine, which got her the perfect score. That was when she began establishing her legacy in the sport before inventing a skill by herself.

The Comaneci Salto bears an ‘E-rating’ in the gymnastics Code of Conduct. Its difficulty, therefore, puts it on top of the list. The twist to the tale is that the legend invented the move by accident.

Advertisement

Comaneci was trying a straddled flip from a low bar to a high bar. However, she accidentally hit her heels and caught the lower bar again, instead of going forth. Her coach noticed this and saw the potential for something new. When asked if she could attempt the same ‘mistake’ on a high bar and move up, she wasn’t sure.

“I’m like, ‘No, because I’m going to hit my heels.’ So, we wrapped my heels with foam…”

After several attempts, she eventually devised a method to complete the move without hitting her heels. A move made by mistake kickstarted the process of inventing something new and challenging.

“Mistakes give you a creativity and makes you go somewhere that… ‘Oh, that’s something that body has done before. Let’s try it’.”

Advertisement

Comaneci’s legacy did not end there. But she wistfully recalled how her courage and determination then set her limits to the sky. Just like modern-day icon Simone Biles, the Romanian was a trailblazer in many ways. That’s why the future of the sport looks up to her as a pioneer.

Nadia Comaneci adores Simone Biles and her advocacy

Interactions between two icons are always precious, and so are Comaneci’s views on Simone Biles. The 27-year-old Olympian has been a household name ever since her Rio Olympics win and doesn’t hold back from standing up for what’s right. With a tragic backstory, Biles has proven, on many occasions, that one only needed determination and passion to get to the pedestal.

Comaneci admired the American’s spirit and history. She believed that Biles was the perfect idol of the modern generation with her resilience and unabashed takes. Most of all, she loved how Biles inspired young girls to choose the sport and pursue it no matter what obstacle.