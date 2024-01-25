What Age Did Simone Biles Start Gymnastics? Discovering the GOAT’s Humble Beginnings

Unarguably regarded as the GOAT of gymnastics, Simone Biles has impressed almost everyone with her skills and talent. The 26-year-old has come a long way, with a flourishing career and multiple gold medals in her arsenal. But every big milestone has a humble beginning.

Her love for gymnastics has since evolved from conquering every contest to being an inspiration to the younger generation. Ever since her hiatus after the Tokyo Olympics, Biles has maintained a low profile in the sport, mostly enjoying her personal life. Now, with her recent comeback and potential participation at the Paris Olympics, she has a chance to redeem herself.

But the GOAT wasn’t born a natural gymnast. Having lived a troubled childhood with her biological mother suffering from substance abuse issues, Biles and her siblings soon found their way into the foster care system. After she turned 6, her grandparents, Nellie, and Ronald Biles, decided to adopt her and her younger sister Adria.

Since then, life took an upward flight for the star, who began exhibiting the first signs of wanting to do something big. Biles was an active child who would jump around and have a lot of energy. During a day trip, she came across a bunch of gymnasts and began copying their moves and routines. This made her adoptive parents consider enrolling her in the sport, thinking she would have an outlet for her energy.

At 6, the GOAT began training for her life’s biggest turning point. Although a bit delayed compared to other gymnasts, Biles quickly caught on to the sport and exhibited promising traits. Soon, she was on the rosters for various championships.

Seeing her thrive in her newfound love for the sport, Biles’ parents decided to give her a dedicated space to practice. They built the World Champions Centre in Texas from scratch, where the star could have her playing field complete with all the gymnastics apparatus. Soon, the gymnasium was open to all aspiring gymnasts wishing to walk the same road as their daughter, Simone.

Pretty soon, Biles began her road to the Olympics by participating in junior-level championships. Having almost committed to UCLA, she forfeited her admission and NCAA eligibility later for the big showdown.

Her amateur competitions already destined her to become an Olympian. In 2010, at the Women’s Junior Olympic National Championships, Simone Biles won a gold and a bronze on the floor and vault, respectively. Since then, she has only looked onward and upward on her way to becoming the GOAT of the sport.

Simone Biles’ Olympic debut paved her path to the top

Biles entered the sport as a first-time senior competitor in 2013 at the World Championships. She immediately won the all-around title, making her the first African-American to achieve that. The following year, she set the bar high with four gold medals at the same competition. This eased her into the 2016 Rio Olympics when she became a household name.

That year witnessed the powerhouse win four golds throughout a single Olympics. This made her the fifth female gymnast to do so. Combined with her current World Championships return, where she added four more golds to her arsenal, Biles is now one of the most decorated gymnasts across the globe. With the 2024 Olympics just around the corner, fans now hope to see their favorite athlete conquer the bars and beam like she’s always done.