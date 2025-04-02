Owner of a $347K Ferrari ‘Jewel’, Esteban Ocon Turns Into a Fanboy for a $57K Toyota Sports Car

F1 Grand Prix Of China Esteban Ocon of France and the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team appears in the driver s parade during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, on March 22, 2025. | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Unlike most F1 drivers, Esteban Ocon comes from a humble background. Through hard work, the Frenchman climbed to the pinnacle of motorsport, achieving enough success to build an impressive car collection. Recently, he has started sharing stories about his cars on his YouTube channel.

Ocon has been in F1 since 2016 and has acquired several cars over the years, both through purchases and sponsorships. However, his most prized possession arguably came with his move to Haas ahead of the 2025 season.

Given Haas’ partnership with Ferrari—where the Italian manufacturer supplies power units and other components to the Kannapolis-based outfit—Ocon was gifted a Ferrari. And not just any Ferrari, but the $347k 296 GTB. “It’s a dream come true for me to get such a car,” he said upon receiving it.

However, just days before the 2025 Japanese GP, Ocon was seen in awe of a less expensive yet equally iconic car in a video uploaded by Haas on their Instagram account.

The American team shared a video capturing Ocon’s reaction, captioning it, “Yep… we’re all Esteban in this situation!” The Frenchman was admiring the 2026 edition of the Toyota GR Supra, which retails for around $57k.

Ocon was visibly in awe of Toyota’s latest edition of its marquee offering. He was so enamored by the car that he couldn’t resist taking a picture of the interior for himself.

The Haas driver was equally captivated by the car’s exterior. The GR Supra before him wasn’t a stock version but a modified one, featuring an overhauled spoiler. Toyota’s 2026 GR Supra boasts a 3.0L turbocharged inline-six engine, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds.

The car will be available in both a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed automatic transmission configuration.

What other cars does Ocon have?

Ocon has a deep fascination for American cars, a passion rooted in his father’s dream of owning a Corvette. “It was my dad’s dream to one day have a Corvette,” he revealed in the video. That dream became a reality when Ocon acquired a 2012 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 3ZR.

He also purchased a ‘project car’—a 1998 BMW Z3M. As he admitted, the car wasn’t in the best shape when he got it, but he has been working hard to restore the classic.

However, the most exquisite and emotionally significant car in his collection is the Alpine F1 car he drove to victory at the 2021 Hungarian GP.

Yes, Ocon owns the original A521, the car he used to defeat Sebastian Vettel at the Hungaroring for his only triumph in the sport to date.

“It’s very emotional to see it here every time,” he stated.