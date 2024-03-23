‘Biohacker’ Gary Brecka Unveils Tools to Curb Hyperthyroidism

If there’s one thing in the body that controls a large chunk of its functioning, including maintaining the metabolism, heart rate, calorie burning, and so on, it’s the thyroid hormone. Therefore, its regulation needs to be accurate to ensure good health. Gary Brecka recently highlighted the situation where the thyroid hormone is overproduced, leading to a condition called ‘hyperthyroidism’.

Hyperthyroidism can cause a lot of problems in the body. However, it always shows some form of symptoms that an individual could use to identify it. Brecka advised to keep an eye on the heart rate, changes in weight without external alterations, and overall energy levels. If an individual suffers from hyperthyroidism, they might observe abnormal changes in these parameters.

The first step to confirm the deficiency or overproduction of any hormone is to get blood work done. The biologist recommends an endocrinologist or someone who specializes in thyroid issues.

The second step is to identify the causes of the condition. Hyperthyroidism can occur due to a lot of factors. Some of the most common reasons include lifestyle choices, genetics, inflamed through, and autoimmune diseases like the Graves Disease.

“Understanding these factors is crucial in identifying potential vulnerabilities and mitigating risks.”

Brecka suggests giving a full sweep look into the environment, diet, and habits of an individual. Since hyperthyroidism can strike in many ways, he asks to identify potential endocrine disruptors amongst daily use items. Genetic counseling could also help understand the history of thyroid in an individual’s family.

Apart from this, Brecka talks about certain mindfulness practices that could help get a reign on hormonal imbalances. Including yoga and meditation could make a significant difference. Developing a dietary plan devoid of foods that enable inflammation and are rich in selenium, zinc, and Omega-3 fatty acids is the key to the issue.

“Think about a personalized treatment plan as well. Working closely with your healthcare team to create a treatment plan that’s tailored to your specific needs rather than getting on the internet and banging around for information…this would be my preferred route.”

Gary Brecka once spoke to Steve Harvey about the dark side of sugar

Brecka has helped several people in achieving their fitness goals through holistic techniques. One of them was popular host Steve Harvey. Suffering from his sweet tooth, the Jeopardy host was featured on ‘The Ultimate Human Podcast’ to talk about his progress.

Before meeting Brecka, Harvey suffered from sleep apnea, a leaky gut, an autoimmune disease called Sjögren’s, and a whole other list of issues. The biologist took 70 days and a Paleolithic diet to correct all wrongs. Not only did the host let go of his sweet tooth, but his blood work came back normal. Lifestyle changes can make significant impacts and Steve Harvey was a testament to that.