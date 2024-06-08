Dr. Andrew Huberman Shares a Science-Backed Breathing Technique to Reduce Stress at the Jimmy Fallon Show

It’s not every day that you’d expect to get neuroscience knowledge from a late-night talk show. But Dr. Andrew Huberman surpassed expectations to feature on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about his areas of interest.

Within the short segment, he introduced himself and his work and talked about some basic mental and physical principles that he dealt with. These included maintaining a proper sleep schedule, the benefits of morning sunlight, and the art of proper breathing.

Throughout this, Fallon was curious about his work and findings, especially about stress and physical health. After asking him about some subjects he had researched, the talk show host opened the floor to discuss his quirks and learnings.

Dr. Huberman recalled his experience with producer Rick Rubin, simulating REM sleep, which fascinated Fallon. The idea was to create a gateway for individuals to come up with creative ideas that seemed to emerge during such windows. He also mentioned the workings behind neuroplasticity and how the brain was a unique organ because of that.

“This is one the things that makes the brain a really special organ. It is the only organ, at least to my knowledge, that can deliberately rewire itself. Something we called neuroplasticity.”

A few other fundamental practices that he believed helped physical health, and performance included sunlight exposure and breathing. He explained how 5-10 minutes of morning sunlight was beneficial in the long term, followed by revealing the ideal breathing pattern for individuals to follow.

“This is something that you actually do periodically throughout the day…and this is…the fastest and the best way to de-stress, lower your level of stress in real time.”

The technique is called a physiological sigh and involves a double inhale through the nose, where the first one fills the lungs completely and the second immediately fills in a little more air. This step is followed by a slow and extended exhale meant to empty the lungs.

The Huberman Lab podcast has constantly ranked on top, and Fallon pointed that out, drawing thunderous applause from the audience. Dr. Huberman wrapped up his segment after getting the spectators to practice the physiological sigh with him.

Dr. Andrew Huberman once unveiled how physiological sighs contributed to workouts

In an older video, where he spoke about various tools to accelerate one’s fitness quotient, Dr. Huberman explained how physiological sighs were crucial to increasing the workout output. It helps the fitness enthusiast transition from a more alert and active mode to a calm and composed posture.

One must include physiological sighs in between their sets and intermittently during high-intensity workouts. This acts as a form of recovery and can help boost energy and focus in the following exercises.