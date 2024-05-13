Dr. Daniel Amen Once Revealed ‘The Worst Sport for Your Brain’ at the Model Health Show In 2023

The brain may appear to be a basic organ like the others, yet it has a unique environment of its own. Most people unfamiliar with medical studies may be unaware that their brains are floating instead of staying tethered to their skulls. This makes it vulnerable to several hazards, including a simple concussion, especially when participating in any physical exercise. Back in 2023, Dr. Daniel Amen spoke with Shawn Stevenson on The Model Health Show, where they discussed which sports an individual should avoid for improved cognitive health.

Based on his own assumptions, Stevenson predicted that Dr. Daniel may mention a sport like soccer. However, even though the doctor did state that soccer has a negative impact on the brain, he also insisted that boxing is the worst of all sports.

To further support his argument, Dr. Daniel provided examples of icons such as Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson who are suffering due to these internal injuries. Moreover, he also uncovered a common misconception that boxers’ headgears are supposed to protect them. Describing how the sport affects the brain, Dr. Daniel said,

“Your brain is not anchored in your skull, your brain floats in water and so even if you have a helmet on it and you get whacked, your brain shakes.”

While the concept of a floating brain might be new to many, the water in which the organ floats is known as cerebrospinal fluid and it is produced by the tissues that border the ventricles, or hollow areas, in the brain. This fluid is not restricted to the brain as it runs down the spinal cord, protecting it from injury and also providing the required nutrients.

Hence, Dr. Daniel used the shaken baby syndrome as an example of the injuries boxers suffer, stating that it is not the huge hits that cause harm, but rather the small ones, which are sub-concussive blows to the head.

Apart from outlining sports that are unhealthy for one’s brain, Dr. Daniel also emphasized how racquet sports can be beneficial, citing scientific evidence.

Dr. Daniel Amen backing up the benefits of racquet sports

Shawn Stevenson was intrigued when Dr. Daniel Amen mentioned that table tennis was his favorite racquet sport. The doctor emphasized that those who participate in these activities live longer than others. He also claimed that such activities focus on the cerebellum of the brain, which is positioned deep back in the skull.

The cerebellum may account for 10% of the brain’s volume, but the smallest part of the organ contains more than half of its neurons. This region aids in physical and mental coordination by influencing how rapidly information may be processed. Since table tennis is faster than pickleball, the doctor emphasizes how it causes the cerebellum, parietal lobes, and even frontal lobes to work together.

This exercises the entire brain by improving reflexes and strategy development in a short amount of time. Hence, racquet sports can benefit an individual’s brain significantly, and Dr. Daniel highly recommends such an activity.