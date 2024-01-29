Dr. Andrew Huberman Once Disclosed His Ultimate Sleep Cocktail for Optimal Nighttime Routine

Quality sleep has been one of the crucial elements to ensure one sustains good health. Yet, in today’s day and age, it might involve a lot of bargaining to achieve six to eight hours of good-quality sleep. Therefore, neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman once revealed his sleep cocktail meant to relax overactive brain activity.

Admittedly, many factors play a part in determining an individual’s sleep pattern. However, in extreme cases where one might experience high levels of anxiety, this cocktail might help alleviate symptoms. When combined with a few other healthy practices, it guarantees quality sleep.

Dr. Huberman’s cocktail starts with 200-400mg of Magnesium Threonate. Given how the benefits of magnesium supplements are currently being raved upon, threonates are forms of the element that cross the blood-brain barrier to help with sleep. He recommends consuming it 2-3 hours before sleeping.

The next ingredient is 200-400mg of L-Theanine. While the neuroscientist admits that this acts as a cognitive enhancer, it is effective in taking the edge off. It also balances caffeine intake if included in appropriate amounts. However, he follows up with a warning:

“Theanine is not going to be good for people that have very robust dreams or nightmares, because it will increase how vivid your dreams are.”

The third part of his holy trinity is 50mg of Apigenin. This element is a naturally occurring flavonoid found in various vegetables and herbs, especially chamomile. For Dr. Huberman, Apigenin is one of his essentials, along with Magnesium Threonate, for a good night’s sleep.

But supplements are not the only way out. The neuroscientist also stressed the importance of certain habits that have helped him sleep without having to consume the additives. Exercising, maintaining a good circadian rhythm, and avoiding certain foods go a long way to improve sleep quality.

“Other Keys To Optimal Sleep:

No caffeine after 2 pm

Sleep in a cold room

Have a carb-heavy dinner

Avoid melatonin

Focus on dark exposure”

Dr. Andrew Huberman explained the importance of dark exposure

Just like the morning sun is crucial for the body to obtain necessary infrared light, the neuroscientist spoke about dark exposure to aid sleep. Making it dark during the night helped promote healthy sleep patterns.

Referring to a window between 10 PM – 4 AM, Dr. Huberman suggested that dark exposure continued the body’s natural sleep cycle. This practice, in turn, prompted the body to gradually wind down for the day. Combined with the above-listed supplements, individuals are sure to obtain good quality sleep.