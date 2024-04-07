Dr. Peter Attia Unveils the Go-To Number of Reps and Sets to Get Gains

Muscle hypertrophy is one of the common fitness goals, especially among bodybuilders who aim to become the next mass monster. If the goal was to gain muscle mass and grow bigger, Dr. Peter Attia and Dr. Layne Norton presented the perfect solution for fitness enthusiasts in a YouTube video. This is why Dr. Norton explained some of the key rules to hypertrophy with different forms of sets incorporated in one’s training plan.

He began by taking a sample set of reps in a set, and stated that at least for a stipulated amount of time, the numbers didn’t matter. A fitness enthusiast could perform anywhere between one to thirty reps of any exercise and still experience similar amounts of hypertrophy. The key to optimum training for mass was different.

Variety is the spice of life, and Dr. Norton lives by this advice. The only thing he asks to keep consistent is the ratio of hard reps in between sets. This move then opens up avenues for multiple combinations of exercises and the number of reps and sets one would want to incorporate.

Ideally, the traditional six to fifteen reps have some advantages associated with them. Dr. Norton suggests how fitness enthusiasts often accumulate enough metabolic fatigue and volume while training in that particular rep range. The number of hard reps can also be adjusted accordingly.

“But really, the research, at least in the short term, and when I say short-term I mean like 12 weeks, we don’t see differences in hypertrophy between anywhere from low reps to up to thirty reps, as long as the number of hard sets are equated.”

However, Dr. Attia and Dr. Norton noted the significant difference recovery periods could make during this training. The more time taken to recover ensures better results in terms of muscle hypertrophy. They highlighted exercise freaks who would perform squats and deadlifts every day and tried analyzing how such people pulled off a strong feat like that.

“I noticed that…not everyday is a crushing set…some of those days it’s a very low volume low intensity that functions effectively as a recovery day.”

Yet, Dr. Norton doesn’t recommend free squatting and deadlifting every day for hypertrophy since it creates a greater recovery debt compared to other exercises. Instead, he recommends a full range of motion and utilizing the long muscle length for workouts. Hypertrophy set aside, strength training becomes crucial when one grows older. But Dr. Attia had an ideal approach for that too.

Dr. Peter Attia recommends strength and agility conditioning for seniors

As one grows older, the human body undergoes several changes and gets weaker. Individuals cannot perform simple tasks like getting up and sitting down on chairs without the help of support. Dr. Peter Attia discussed this with Dr. Mike Joyner on his podcast.

In such cases, the first line of defense is to start exercising, including mobility exercises, early in life. Later on, any circuit and agility training could work wonders on bone and muscle strength. Since injuries post the age of seventy hit harder even upon smaller impacts, it’s important to reinforce our structures.