Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman Reveals How Sunlight Exposure Tops Effects of Caffeine, Supplements, and Social Engagement on the Human Brain

Sunlight exposure has been one of the hot topics in the health and fitness arena for a while now. The phenomenon offers many benefits based on how often one comes in contact with it. Dr. Andrew Huberman has taken over the subject for ages, discussing the positives and uses of this phenomenon.

He opened up on how sunlight exposure worked for the human brain in a recent podcast with mindset coach Sarah Grynberg. The highlight of the discussion, however, was how these benefits beat the effects of every other oral and environmental stimulant.

The most optimum way of obtaining appropriate amounts of sunlight is through direct exposure instead of a window, with no glasses on and eyes straight to the sun, provided one could do so safely.

Dr. Huberman explained that this practice helped engage neurons that target the hypothalamus, which then kickstart a chain reaction of hormones. What made this phenomenon significant was that even limited access to sunlight exposure was enough to provide benefits for the entire day.

“If you can get some sunlight in your eyes, what that does is it triggers the activation of a set of neurons in the eye called the intrinsically photosensitive melanopsin and ganglion cells…”

The body benefits from the release of these hormones and peptides, staying active and energetic throughout the day. But what’s more surprising is that sunlight exposure also leads to adequate amounts of melatonin release, which triggers good quality sleep. These benefits run far beyond what supplements or stimulants could provide.

“It is the most powerful stimulus for all of that stuff. No supplement, no food, no social engagement, no caffeine, no nothing can do all of that as well as morning sunlight exposure.”

The key to nailing down optimum sunlight exposure also lies in the time spent basking in the sun. Dr. Huberman recommended about two hours of sunlight, particularly in the morning, to reap these benefits.

Dr. Andrew Huberman listed the positives of sunlight that changed depending on the time of the day

As mentioned in the earlier segment, Dr. Huberman observed how the effects of sunlight changed depending on the time of the day. Overall exposure was necessary for human beings to function well, but depending on one’s goal, the timing could slightly vary.

In one of his podcasts, he revealed how the morning sunlight increased energy levels due to cortisol release, the mid-day sunlight increased testosterone production and improved mood, and the afternoon/evening sunlight kickstarted the sleep-wake cycle.