Gary Brecka Reveals Steps to Improve One’s Circadian Rhythm

Maintaining a proper sleep cycle is integral to living a better quality of life since it determines the proper functioning of various systems in the body. Biologist Gary Brecka recently shared some useful tips on improving the circadian rhythm and how it can benefit the individual.

The circadian rhythm is the 24-hour natural clock that the body has in-built, which affects the daily sleeping in and waking up function. When an individual followed certain steps and developed certain habits, it was possible to keep the sleep cycle in check.

Brecka began by explaining the basics of the circadian rhythm and how it affected individuals and their bodies. To begin with, its proper functioning positively impacted neurological functions and enabled a lower risk of chronic health issues like diabetes.

Since the circadian rhythm also looks after and takes control of hormones, maintaining a proper sleep schedule could help regulate that. All of these factors were a testament to how crucial it was to maintain a healthy circadian rhythm. Brecka went on to list five steps to improve one’s sleep cycle, including making minuscule lifestyle changes.

“Aligning your lifestyle with these natural cycles can have profound benefits on your health, performance, and your sleep.”

The five steps to a good night’s rest are:

Setting a consistent sleep schedule – Sleeping and waking up at the same time every day 10-15 minutes of morning sunlight – To get a healthy dose of both red and blue light Consuming at least three regular meals throughout the day – Refrain from eating 2 hours before bedtime Exercise regularly Create a relaxing evening routine – Find a way to unwind

“Remember, the goal is to create a lifestyle that aligns with your natural rhythm. It’s all about making small sustainable changes that can have a big impact on your health and well-being.”

Brecka specified that the goal wasn’t to completely overturn one’s daily activities into something strict and unfamiliar. Instead, these small changes could be included one by one till individuals could form them into a habit. Daily sunlight exposure was one such practice that didn’t take too long and has proven its efficacy.

Just like Gary Brecka, Dr. Andrew Huberman also swore by sunlight

Sunlight exposure is a fairly common subject that neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman often speaks up on. Like Brecka pointed out, he recently highlighted how the 10-15 minute daily practice could be the primary lever of an individual’s health.

Since the circadian rhythm has significant control over several systems in the body, Dr. Huberman also mentioned how important it was to keep it up and running healthily. The morning sun emitted a yellow-blue or orange-blue contrast light – something that Brecka also seemed to indicate – which helps stimulate the system. A few minutes taken out of one’s busy day could make all the difference in the quality of life.