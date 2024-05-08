NFL Rumors: Is Jerry Jones Ending Disastrous Offseason With a Blockbuster Move in Dallas?

Dec 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones applauds during the Ring of Honor induction ceremony at half time in the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The way the Dallas Cowboys have spent their off-season so far, Jerry Jones’ call for going ‘All in’ seems like All Bark and No Bite. However, with the conclusion of the Draft just a few days back, the front office is potentially trying to provide their shot-caller with another wideout to throw to. NFL insider Jordan Shultz recently reported on X (formerly Twitter) that former Jaguars receiver Zay Jones is visiting the team facility.

Advertisement

While the Cowboys now boast a chance to sign an experienced wideout, it’s worth mentioning that they would need to make it done very fast. Teams like the Cardinals, the Commanders, and the Titans have also shown interest in signing the former Pirates WR.

Though he only had 274 yards last season, Jones has shown in his first year with the Jaguars that, when targeted frequently, he gets the job done. While the Cardinals drafted star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., they also lost Hollywood Brown and Rondale Moore. Thus, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if they decide to make a move on the ex-Bills man.

Moreover, the Commanders only have Terry McLaurin as an experienced WR besides Jahan Dotson and recently Luke McCaffrey. Adding a vet to the lineup could definitely turn out to be beneficial for the club, allowing them to develop their rookie wideouts progressively. Notably, while the Titans have also shown interest, they seem to be going towards Tyler Boyd.

Besides star WR CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys only have Brandin Cooks as an experienced specialized wideout to play in that offense. A capable receiver on his day, Cooks notched 657 yards as WR2. However, they still need depth in that room.

Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb vs. Zay Jones Stat Comparison

CeeDee Lamb positioned himself as one of the best receivers in the league last season. Going into his fourth season, the former Sooners star has notched over 1000 yards in three consecutive seasons. Last season, he broke the Cowboys record for most receptions and yards when he amassed 1749 yards on 135 receptions.

In contrast, Jones has yet to get anywhere near the 1000-yard mark. He did, however, accumulate 823 yards in the 2022 season. Last season, he mustered only 274 yards on just 28 receptions and played a total of 8 games for Jacksonville, missing the majority of the season with a PCL injury and cartilage damage to his femur.

The time is running out for the Dallas Cowboys, as Zay Jones seems like one of the better options among the slim pickings. However, considering how they have barely made any moves in the offseason, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Jerry Jones and the front office pass on him.

The club already committed a blunder when they failed to sign a competent running back like Derrick Henry because Jones didn’t want to shell out $9 million. They failed to draft their 2nd round draft choice Jonathan Brooks either and ended up getting Zeke back.