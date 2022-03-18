“He’s probably the best ever at what he did in Basketball”: Michael Jordan earns another fan in Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

Michael Jordan adds to the list of fans, as Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer boldly declares that he is the best in the game.

There are hot takes everywhere and perhaps among the hottest, and one whose fire will not be quelled is the debate on which player is the greatest of all time.

Perhaps one name stands out among the rest and that is Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA champion has been widely regarded as the greatest player to play the game.

His notoriety and playing style has earned a lot of admirers and the latest to join this list is none other than Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

Steve Ballmer is the latest to join the Michael Jordan bandwagon

The Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is the latest to acknowledge Michael’s greatness. Ballmer added that while saying who the best businessman of all time might be a task, saying who holds that title in Basketball is easy.

Steve Ballmer says it’s a very easy decision to call Michael Jordan the best basketball player ever. pic.twitter.com/GzCQrajTYc — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 16, 2022

The former Microsoft CEO and the eighth richest man in the world is a good judge for the best businessman title. He also did not hesitate when declaring Micheal as the greatest.

Ballmer also added that Jordan is a great businessman, hinting at the Jordan brand and ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Clippers owner made this bold proclamation on player Serge Ibaka’s YouTube show, How hungry are you? Steve Ballmer was the latest to join the show.

Ibaka revealed that he had invited Ballmer to his kitchen when he was still a player for the Clippers. Ibaka now plies his trade in the Milwaukee Bucks.