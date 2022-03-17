“I talked to Juanita Vanoy, Michael Jordan is gonna drop 50 tonight”: Steve Smith recounts Hawks teammate, Ken Norman’s, hilarious take on facing the Bulls legend

Former NBA champion Steve Smith hilariously reminisces about Ken Norman’s hysterical statement before he went up against Michael Jordan.

We think of NBA players as these robots who only work 24/7. However, that is not always the case. There is a completely different side to these athletes, maybe a more laid-back and funny version of themselves, which is sometimes known only to close ones.

That being said, there are a few who act goofy on and off the court, and even in public. Be it Giannis Antetokounmpo with his post-game dad jokes, or even Shaquille O’ Neal with his popular lowlight series Shaqtin’ A Fool, we have seen a few funny stars who have left us with humorous moments in the past.

Funniest player in the nba https://t.co/m9xkxBSMEv — Doof (@TravisLund7) March 17, 2022

While these are quite popular among current NBA fans, there was a player who was less popular that was once one of the funniest on-court players in the league. So, who was it? Read on to find out…

Ken Norman was one of the funniest players, and it was on full display before his matchup against Michael Jordan.

The name Ken Norman is not one that rings a bell, especially for the younger generations. However, there was a time when ‘The Snake’ was a solid role player in the NBA. In just his sophomore season, he was averaging an impressive 18 points per game with the LA Clippers.

However, he was more known for his goofiness and sense of humour rather than his on-court displays. Just take a look at this clip:

As you can see, former Hawk Steve Smith is talking about going up against Michael Jordan and the Bulls at the height of their power. Since Ken Norman and Smith spent 3 seasons with Atlanta, we’re not really sure which specific game he is referring to in the video.

Over those 3 years, MJ averaged 27.43 against the Hawks over that period. However, the 6x NBA champion never had a 50-piece against them, so he might have been slightly off with his prediction.

