Basketball

“I talked to Juanita Vanoy, Michael Jordan is gonna drop 50 tonight”: Steve Smith recounts Hawks teammate, Ken Norman’s, hilarious take on facing the Bulls legend

"I talked to Juanita Vanoy, Michael Jordan is gonna drop 50 tonight": Steve Smith recounts Hawks teammate, Ken Norman's, hilarious take on facing the Bulls legend
Joe Viju

Previous Article
Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter final schedule and fixtures: When will Ranji Trophy 2022 resume?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I talked to Juanita Vanoy, Michael Jordan is gonna drop 50 tonight": Steve Smith recounts Hawks teammate, Ken Norman's, hilarious take on facing the Bulls legend
“I talked to Juanita Vanoy, Michael Jordan is gonna drop 50 tonight”: Steve Smith recounts Hawks teammate, Ken Norman’s, hilarious take on facing the Bulls legend

Former NBA champion Steve Smith hilariously reminisces about Ken Norman’s hysterical statement before he went…