Kyle Lowry Once “Saved” DeMar DeRozan From a Cup of Cricket Tea on Serge Ibaka’s Show

On the court, Serge Ibaka is known for intimidating opponents with his shot-blocking ability. Off the court, he intimidates his guests with his unconventional dishes. On his How Hungry Are You? YouTube series, Ibaka prepares a unique foods and drinks for the celebrities he hosts. His former teammate DeMar DeRozan made an appearance a few years ago. During a forfeit segment, Kyle Lowry saved DeRozan from partaking in a cup of cricket tea.

Ibaka doesn’t hold back with his recipes. In each episode, he has a “spicy” round, where he asks difficult questions. If the guest pleads the fifth, they have to consume whatever dish the three-time All-Defensive Team member prepares.

In his special with DeRozan, Ibaka brewed a cup of cricket tea. Ibaka first poured tea into a cup for DeRozan and then filled it with crickets and let it steep.

DeRozan had to answer each question truthfully to avoid the punishment. However, Ibaka threw a curveball. The last request required DeRozan to Facetime Kyle Lowry to show how close their friendship is. If Lowry answered, he didn’t have to drink the tea. If he didn’t answer, DeRozan’s fate would be sealed. Luckily for DeMar, his best friend came through.

The relieved Kings star joyfully exclaimed, “I love you!” to Lowry. Ibaka’s attempt at catching DeRozan off guard didn’t work, as he avoided drinking the buggy tea.

Lowry and DeRozan’s wholesome relationship

DeRozan and Lowry’s bond began in the 2012-13 NBA season. Toronto traded for Lowry to fill their hole at the point guard position. The first season the two were teammates, they surprisingly didn’t speak much. However, the 2013-14 season saw a change not only in their relationship but also in the future of the Raptors.

The duo began to shift the culture in Toronto. They emerged as All-Stars and propelled the Raptors to relevancy for the first time since Vince Carter led the team. In 2016, the team reached their first Conference Finals appearance in franchise history.

Despite the Raptors trading away DeRozan ahead of the 2019 title run, the two remain as close as ever before. Lowry and DeRozan began their careers as strangers but are now brothers for life.