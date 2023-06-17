Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan guide: Builds, upgrade materials & more

To optimize the damage-dealing potential of Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail, it’s essential to carefully select Relics, team compositions, and Light Cones that enhance his unique abilities. Let’s explore different strategies and combinations that can maximize his effectiveness in the path of Erudition, utilizing his exceptional talent.

Advertisement

Jing Yuan is a remarkable individual who holds the prestigious position of being one of the seven Arbiter-Generals of the illustrious Xianzhou Alliance’s esteemed Cloud Knights in Honkai Star Rail. Not only that but he is also recognized as one of the esteemed Six Charioteers of the esteemed Xianzhou Luofu. Moreover, behind his seemingly lazy demeanor lies a wealth of experience and wisdom that has propelled him to great heights within the realm of the Xianzhou Alliance.

Additionally, Jing Yuan is a great DPS who follows the path of Erudition and the Lightning element. He was made available as a playable in version 1.0, where he appeared in the second phase banner. Thus, the following section of this article will cover a detailed guide on how to build Jing Yuan for the best optimization and his team recommendations in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan guide: Everything to know

Best Jing Yuan builds in Honkai Star Rail Talent: Prana Extirpated Relics and Ornaments Light Cones Team recommendations

Every Upgrade Material needed to level up Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

Useful Information about Jing Yuan

Honkai Star Rail Jing Yuan guide: Everything to know

Basic details: Rarity: 5 Stars Path: The Erudition Element: Lightning Factions: The Xianzhou Luofu, Xianzhou Alliance, Cloud Knights, Six Charioteers World: The Xianzhou Luofu Release date: May 17, 2023

How to obtain: Jing Yuan is obtainable through the limited Gacha banner or Warp called “Swirl of Heavenly Spear” and could be pulled for using Star Rail Special Passes. However, the Warp was available in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.0 from May 17, 2023, to June 6, 2023. Regardless, players who have missed obtaining him can try pulling for him during his later reruns.



Best Jing Yuan builds in Honkai Star Rail

Talent: Prana Extirpated

The Lightning-Lord summoned by Jing Yuan at the start of the battle has a base SPD (Speed) of 60 and a base Hits Per Action of 3. This means that when the Lightning-Lord takes action, it will perform 3 hits.

Moreover, each hit from the Lightning-Lord deals Lightning damage equal to 33% of Jing Yuan’s ATK to a single enemy. Additionally, enemies adjacent to the target enemy also receive Lightning damage equal to 25% of the damage dealt to the target enemy.

The Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action can reach a maximum of 10. For each additional hit beyond the base value of 3, the Lightning-Lord’s SPD also increases by 10. For instance, if the Lightning-Lord were to perform 4 hits, its SPD would be 70 (base SPD + 10). Furthermore, Jing Yuan’s Skill and Ultimate can buff the Lightning-Lord.

However, it’s important to note that after the Lightning-Lord’s action ends, its SPD and Hits Per Action return to their base values. So if the Lightning-Lord performs 4 hits during its action, its SPD would return to 60 once the action is over.

If Jing Yuan is knocked down during the battle, the Lightning-Lord will disappear and no longer be present on the field. Additionally, if a Crowd Control debuff affects Jing Yuan, the Lightning-Lord is unable to take action. Therefore, it’s important to strategize and time the Lightning-Lord’s actions effectively, taking into account the base values, the potential increase in hits and SPD, as well as the conditions that can affect its actions.

Advertisement

Relics and Ornaments

In Honkai Star Rail, relics play a similar role to artifacts in Genshin Impact by enhancing the damage output of characters. It is fairly easy to choose sets for Jing Yuan. Players can focus on offensive stats like ATK and CRIT while farming.

4-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder: Lightning Thunder + ATK buff on Skill usage

Lightning Thunder + ATK buff on Skill usage 2-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder+ 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat: Lightning DMG + ATK% buff

Lightning DMG + ATK% buff 4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat: ATK% buff + SPD boost

In Honkai Star Rail, once you reach Trailblaze level 24, you unlock the ability to equip Planar Ornaments in sets of two. Planar Ornaments are powerful accessories that provide additional bonuses to your characters.

Inert Salsotto: CRIT Rate + Ult buff

CRIT Rate + Ult buff Space Sealing Station: ATK buff

Light Cones

The best Light Cone options for Jing Yuan are:

Before Dawn: BiS five-star Light Cone for Jing Yuan. Buffs CRIT DMG, Skill, and Ultimate.

BiS five-star Light Cone for Jing Yuan. Buffs CRIT DMG, Skill, and Ultimate. Today is Another Peaceful Day: Nameless Honor P2P Light Cone. DMG buff based on Max Energy.

Night on the Milky Way: 5-star Light Cone with ATK and damage buffs.

5-star Light Cone with ATK and damage buffs. The Seriousness of Breakfast: F2P with ATK and CRIT DMG buffs.

Team recommendations

Jing Yuan is an AoE damage dealer and can be fit into several teams accordingly.

Pyro Trailblazer + Jing Yuan + Tingyun + Natasha

Clara + Jing Yuan + Tingyun + Bailu

Jing Yuan + Tingyun + Bronya + Bailu

Jing Yuan + Tingyun + Pela + Natasha

Every Upgrade Material needed to level up Jing Yuan in Honkai Star Rail

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FortOfFans/status/1658381671454867459?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

To ascend Jing Yuan to higher character levels in Honkai Star Rail, you will need to gather specific resources.

x15 Immortal Scionette/ x15 Immortal Aeroblossom/ x15 Immortal Lumintwig

x65 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

308,000 Credits

To maximize Jing Yuan’s Traces in Honkai Star Rail, you will need to utilize Trace materials for their upgrades.

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x18 Key of Inspiration/ x69 Key of Knowledge/ x139 Key of Wisdom

x41 Immortal Scionette/ 56 Immortal Aeroblossom/ x58 Immortal Lumintwig

x12 Destroyer’s Final Road: Obtained by defeating the Echo of War: Destruction’s Beginning (Doomsday Beast)

Obtained by defeating the Echo of War: Destruction’s Beginning (Doomsday Beast) 3 million Credits

Useful Information about Jing Yuan

In Honkai Star Rail, maximizing Jing Yuan’s Eidolons can greatly enhance his abilities and playstyle. Eidolons function similarly to Constellations in Genshin Impact, offering bonuses and enhancements to a character’s existing skills. The followings are the Eidolons of Jing Yuan and their bonuses:

E1: Lightning-Lord increases the DMG multiplier for adjacent enemies besides the target enemy

E2: DMG by Jing Yuan increases for 2 turns after Lightning-Lord attacks

E3: Ult and Basic ATK levels increased by +2 and +1 respectively, to a max of Level 15

E4: Energy regeneration from each Lightning-Lord hit

E5: Skill and Talent level increased by +2, to a max of Level 15

E6: L-L hit makes the enemy Vulnerable, causing them to take more DMG

The first Eidolon of Jing Yuan is a quality-of-life boost that can be taken up. However, the following Eidolons are decent and not very important. That said, pulling for Eidolons is a player’s personal choice and can be decided on various other factors.

Overall, Jing Yuan is a great AoE damage dealer as an Erudition character, arguably the best till now. It is to be seen how he performs in the upcoming updates as new banners roll in.

We strive to provide valuable resources to enhance your Honkai Star Rail experience and optimize your gameplay. If you found this information helpful and enjoyable, we encourage you to explore our dedicated page for Honkai Star Rail.