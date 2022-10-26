When will Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 begin? October to December roadmap revealed

As the full release of Modern Warfare 2 on October 28 draws near, fans can map their progression before Season 1 begins on November 16.

Activision’s latest title will see a brief period between launch and Season 1 that will serve as the pre-season. During this time, players can work towards unlocking their loadout items. Any progress made on weapon progression trees will go towards unlocking attachments as well. Those who played the beta and had early access to the campaign will also be entitled to their rewards once the game launches. Activision’s RICOCHET Anti-Cheat will also be deployed on launch day. Considering Warzone’s abysmal anti-cheat, Activision has a lot riding on RICOCHET.

Here’s everything players need to know about Modern Warfare 2’s roadmap.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 to kick off on November 16

According to the official Activision blog, the roadmap for MW 2 is as follows:

October 28 to November 15

Modern Warfare II Pre-Season.

Level up through the Military Ranks to unlock all base Loadout items, complete each Weapon Platform’s progression tree to unlock all weapons and attachments, and progress through each Special Ops Kit’s tier system ahead of Season 01. Once the game launches, Vault Edition owners gain access to the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault** and Red Team 141 Operator Pack, and for those who unlocked rewards during Campaign Early Access and the Beta, rewards will become available once the full game is live.

November 16

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, DMZ, and Battle Royale modes Launch Alongside Modern Warfare II Season 01.

In addition to a host of other content, a returning fan-favorite Multiplayer map and additional Special Ops missions arrive in Modern Warfare II. All players can drop into the all-new Al Mazrah map as part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, survive a brand-new experience in DMZ and enjoy a new Battle Pass system and two free functional weapons. Vault Edition owners can activate their free seasonal Battle Pass unlocks and 50 Tier Skips.

December 14

Season 01 Reloaded Introduces Raids.

Special Ops receives the very first episode of Raids for Operators to master. Plus, another legendary Multiplayer map comes to Modern Warfare II, while Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has its first post-launch update.

When will the pre-load begin?

Pre-loading for Modern Warfare 2 unlocks at different times for different platforms. Console users can pre-load the game starting October 27 after 4 AM PT – 9 PM PT as per the regional rollout. PC users can preload the game starting October 27, at 9 PM PT.