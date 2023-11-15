Despite being the best magical adventure, Hogwarts Legacy fails to make into any nominations at The Game Awards

Earlier this year, everyone was talking about Hogwarts Legacy. Many even claimed it to be the primary candidate to win the “Game of the Year.” But to everyone’s surprise, this possible GOTY title wasn’t even nominated for a single category at the Game Awards.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action role-playing game developed by Avalance Studios. Further, Warner Bros Games published the game under their subsidiary label, Portkey Games. The game is based on J.K. Rowling’s renowned Harry Potter novels.

This 2023-released game isn’t a direct adaptation of the novels. But the events take place in the Wizarding World established in the novels. The game features an original character and is set approximately a century before the events in the books.

Hogwarts Legacy snubbed by The Game Awards

The Game Awards is one of the most riveted awards ceremonies in the entirety of the gaming industry. Every developer and publisher hopes for their games to get nominated for at least one award. With the emphasis on simply being nominated being so high, Hogwarts Legacy failed to show up in any of those.

That being said, it really came as a surprise considering how well Hogwarts Legacy did upon its release. As a matter of fact, the game earned over $850 million globally grossing up to $1 billion with 15 million copies sold by May 2023.

Gamers praised the game for its visuals, mechanics, and story. Not only the game’s primary storyline but side plots also impressed the fans. But despite these sales and high praises, The Game Awards didn’t nominate this magical action RPG for a single category.

Hogwarts Legacy recently got nominated at the Grammy Awards 2023 for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games & Other Interactive Media. Even the most prestigious music award recognized the magical score of this game, but The Game Awards didn’t nominate it for any music and soundtrack category.

There are no official reasons why Hogwarts Legacy didn’t get nominated at The Game Awards 2023. But it is possible that the authorities wanted to avoid any backslash due to the criticism the game received during its release.

These are only speculations about why Hogwarts Legacy failed to get a nomination at The Game Awards. So far, there is no official statement for these events. But this isn’t the first game not nominated for Game Awards.