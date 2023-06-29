Honkai: Star Rail × Prime Gaming Third Collaboration Event

Honkai Star Rail has introduced another collaboration event with Prime Gaming, providing players with enticing rewards. Check out our detailed guide to claim yours before the event ends.

Advertisement

Honkai Star Rail, the new installment by HoYoverse, follows suits of its previous famous counterpart Genshin Impact in many ways. One such aspect is the recurring event where Amazon Prime members can claim free rewards in the game through. The third installment of the event was introduced during version 1.1.

The third iteration of the event in Honkai Star Rail will bring back the Prime Gaming package. Players who have access to Amazon Prime are eligible for the reward scheme. Read on to learn how to claim the Prime Bundle in the game.

Advertisement

Honkai Star Rail x Prime Gaming collab event duration and rewards

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/honkaistarrail/status/1674270664650539010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The event will be active from June 28, 12:00 to July 18, 23:59 (UTC+8). Players should have an Amazon Prime account and access to Prime Gaming in their country to claim the prizes. Each Prime Gaming account can generate at most one redemption code. Furthermore, each UID can claim the rewards only once from the event.

The Prime Bundle rewards for the third HoYoLAB collaboration include 60 Stellar Jades, 40,000 Credits, and 5 Refined Aether, an enhancement material for Light Cones. It is also important to note that you must have completed the Trailblaze Mission titled “A Moment of Peace” as a prerequisite before being able to redeem the code.

How to generate a Prime Gaming redemption code?

To be able to claim the Prime Bundle, players first need to generate a redemption code unique to their UID. To generate your redemption code, follow the following steps:

Login to the Honkai: Star Rail’s Prime Gaming page by clicking the link here. Click on the option to log in to your Amazon Prime account and fill in the details. Activate Prime Gaming if it’s not already activated. Click on “Get in-game content.” A redemption code will be generated. Copy the code.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail?

Now that the code is generated, the next step is to redeem it. There are two methods to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail. The first method involves the following steps:

Advertisement

Open Honkai: Star Rail and log into your account. Locate the “Phone” icon in the top-left corner of the screen and tap on it. Look for the “…” icon in the top-right corner and tap on it. From the options that appear, select “Redemption Code.” A redemption code input screen will appear. Enter the copied redemption code in the provided field. Confirm the code, and the code will be redeemed successfully.

The second method is relatively easy and doesn’t need logging in to the game.

Open your web browser and visit the official website of Honkai: Star Rail. Look for the “Redeem Code” option from the “More” dropdown menu of the website and click on it. A login page or pop-up window may appear. Log into your game account using your credentials. After successfully logging in, you will be redirected to the redemption page. Select the character or account you want to receive the rewards on the redemption page. Enter the redemption code carefully into the provided field. Once you have entered the code correctly, click the “Submit” or “Redeem” button.

Once the code is redeemed and processed, you can expect to receive the rewards in your in-game mailbox shortly after that.

If you enjoyed reading this guide, consider checking out our vast array of content on Honkai Star Rail on our dedicated page to stay updated with all the recent news and events.