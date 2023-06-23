The Trailblazer is the starting character in Honkai Star Rail and, also the character that players play. Unlike most other characters in the game, the Trailblazer doesn’t have a fixed Path. They start on the Path of Destruction as a Physical Type character and eventually learn more combat techniques. The following guide shows a detailed overview of how to build the Physical attack Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

Advertisement

The Trailblazer, either Stelle or Caelus, is chosen by Kafka, who implanted them with a Stellaron, the Cancer of All Worlds. The Trailblazer starts their journey on the Astral Express alongside their friends, March 7th and Dan Heng. They continue to journey through different planets, uncovering mysteries and overcoming challenges about the Stellaron.

The Trailblazer can take on multiple Paths from different Aeon blessings, making them a unique character. The builds involving Relics, Light Cones, and enhancements vary significantly for each Path as the Type also differs. Here, you can find a thorough guide on how to build the Trailblazer on its initial Path with Physical Type attacks in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer Guide: Everything to know

Best Physical Trailblazer build in Honkai Star Rail Talent and Technique Traces Relics and Ornaments Light Cones Team recommendations

Every Upgrade Material needed to level up the Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Useful Information about the Physical Trailblazer

Conclusion

Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer Guide: Everything to know

The Trailblazer, awakened by Kafka and Silver Wolf, embarks on a journey through the star-filled rail to fulfill their destiny and save the world from the Stellaron’s darkness.

Basic details: Rarity: 5 Star Path: Adaptive Element: Adaptive Factions: Astral Express, The Nameless World: Astral Express Release date: April 26, 2023

How to obtain: The Trailblazer is obtained automatically during the Mission “Chaos in the Deep,” which is a part of the first Trailblaze Mission “Today is Yesterday’s Tomorrow.” Players can choose from two options, Stelle (female) and Caelus (male), who they can rename later.



Best Physical Trailblazer build in Honkai Star Rail

Talent and Technique

The combat Talent of the Physical Trailblazer, Perfect Pickoff, ensures that whenever the Trailblazer successfully triggers Weakness Break on an opponent, their ATK is enhanced by 10%. This boost can accumulate up to two times, amplifying the overall damage potential.

Their overworld Technique, Immortal Third Strike, Upon utilizing this Technique, the Trailblazer can restore all allies’ health by 15% of each of their maximum HP, providing immediate rejuvenation and support to the entire team.

Traces

Character Traces are additional attributes that become accessible as a character progresses through their ascension levels. The following are the Traces of the Trailblazer on the Path of The Destruction:

Ascension 2: “At the start of the battle, immediately regenerates 15 Energy.”

Ascension 4: “Each Talent stack increases the Trailblazer’s DEF by 10%.”

Ascension 6: “When using Skill or Ultimate “Blowout: RIP Home Run,” DMG dealt to the target enemy is increased by 25%.”

Relics and Ornaments

Relics work similarly to Artifacts in Genshin Impact, where they enhance the characters’ abilities by improving their stats on them. They are available in four slots; each set has a different bonus when equipped.

Advertisement

With his Physical build, the Trailblazer needs more offensive stats as a damage dealer. A good CRIT Rate/ CRIT DMG ratio and high ATK are required in this case. The following are the best Relic sets for the Trailblazer:

4-piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing: Physical DMG bonus + ATK increase up to 5 times when the Trailblazer attacks or is hit

Physical DMG bonus + ATK increase up to 5 times when the Trailblazer attacks or is hit 2-piece Champion of Streetwise Boxing + 2-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat: ATK% buff

ATK% buff 4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat: ATK% buff + SPD boost

Once you reach Trailblaze level 24 in Honkai Star Rail, you unlock Planar Ornaments, which can be equipped in two sets. The best Planar Ornament for the Trailblazer of the Destruction is:

Space Sealing Station: Increases ATK by 12% and an extra 12% when SPD is more than 120

Light Cones

When the Trailblazer changes its Path, change his Light Cone, too, as Light Cones are only compatible with their respective paths. For the Path of the Destruction, the best Light Cones are as follows:

On the Fall of an Aeon: 5-star, Increases ATK and buffs DMG on Weakness Break

5-star, Increases ATK and buffs DMG on Weakness Break Something Irreplaceable: 5-star, ATK buff, HP restored, and DMG buff when the enemy is defeated

5-star, ATK buff, HP restored, and DMG buff when the enemy is defeated The Moles Welcome You: 4-star, Stacks of ATK buff

4-star, Stacks of ATK buff Nowhere to Run: 4-star, ATK buff, HP restored when the enemy is defeated

4-star, ATK buff, HP restored when the enemy is defeated Collapsing Sky: ATK and Skill DMG bonus

Team recommendations

Being a great beginner-friendly character, the Trailblazer can fit in many teams. The Trailblazer is a great damage dealer in both AoE and Single-target situations. They can inflict Weakness, Break, and destroy Physical Shields. The following are great starter team options for the Trailblazer:

Trailblazer (Physical) + Dan Heng + March 7th + Asta

Trailblazer (Physical) + Serval + Natasha + Tingyun

Trailblazer (Physical) + Dan Heng + Natasha + Bronya

Every Upgrade Material needed to level up the Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

To ascend the Trailblazer to their highest level, the following are the resources you will need:

x15 Thief’s Instinct/ x15 Usurper’s Scheme/ x15 Conqueror’s Will

x28 Enigmatic Ectostella: Obtained from Mission Rewards and Level Rewards

Obtained from Mission Rewards and Level Rewards 308,000 Credits

For their Traces, they require:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x18 Shattered Blade/ x69 Lifeless Blade/ x139 Worldbreaker Blade

x41 Thief’s Instinct/ x56 Usurper’s Scheme/ x 58 Conqueror’s Will

x12 Destroyer’s Final Road: Obtained by defeating the Echo of War: Destruction’s Beginning (Doomsday Beast)

Obtained by defeating the Echo of War: Destruction’s Beginning (Doomsday Beast) 3 million Credits

Useful Information about the Physical Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Unlocking the Eidolons for the Trailblazer is pretty simple. One can obtain up to Eidolon 6 without participating in the gacha aspect. Players must collect six “Shadows of Destruction,” which are Eidolon materials, to unlock them all. The following are the places where one can obtain each of the six Shadows:

Defeat the Doomsday Beast during Lingering Shadows mission CompleteTo Rot or To Burn mission Trailblazer Rank 19 reward Trailblazer Rank 30 reward Buy from Internal Purchase Officer in Herta Space Station using 500 Hertareum. Buy from Underground Shop on Jarilo-VI using 1000 Shields

The Eidolons can enhance the power of the Trailblazer with each unlocking. The following are the buffs from each of them:

E1: When enemies are defeated due to the Trailblazer’s Ultimate, the Trailblazer regenerates 10 extra Energy. This effect can only be triggered once per attack.

E2: Attacking enemies with Physical Weakness restores the Trailblazer’s HP equal to 5% of the Trailblazer’s ATK.

E3: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent ATK Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

E4: When attacking an enemy with Weakness Break, CRIT Rate increases by 25%.

E5: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

E6: The Trailblazer’s Talent is also triggered when they defeat an enemy.

Conclusion

Although the Physical Trailblazer is a fantastic starter character with the proper build, players should remember that there are always better options, even with their Path. The Fire Trailblazer is a tremendous character and one of the best F2P options in the game. To conclude, if you are looking for Physical Type characters, Clara is the best option if you have her. However, the Physical Trailblazer is also a good option when appropriately built.

We strive to provide you with valuable materials and engaging content that can enhance your experience and skills in Honkai Star Rail. If you found this information valuable and enjoyable, we encourage you to visit our dedicated Honkai Star Rail page for more in-depth exploration.