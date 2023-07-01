Loucha is a new character in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 on the Path of Abundance with Imaginary Type attacks. This article will take a detailed look at his kit and discuss the question of whether you should invest your Stellar Jades in his banner.

Loucha is a significant character who was introduced during the Trailblaze Mission on Xianzhou Luofu. He was newly introduced as a playable in the second half of v1.1. He is a dedicated healer and a five-star character who follows the Path of Abundance.

Many players are excited about the new character release. However, as the game is new and collecting Stellar Jades is challenging, it is important to look at the character’s kit before making a decision. Let’s analyze whether you should spend your hard-earned Stellar Jades on the Loucha banner in the game.

Contents

Full kit details for Loucha in Honkai Star Rail Basic Attack Skill Ultimate Talent Technique

Why should you pull for Loucha in Honkai Star Rail?

Is Loucha worth pulling for in the Honkai Star Rail v1.1 banner?

Full kit details for Loucha in Honkai Star Rail

Before going into the specifics of his pros and cons, we must look at his kit first to have a general idea of what he offers as a playable character.

Basic Attack

Loucha’s basic attack can inflict Imaginary damage on a single enemy, ranging from 50% to 130% of his total ATK.

Skill

After utilizing his skill, Luocha promptly restores the specified ally’s HP by an amount corresponding to 40% to 70% of Luocha’s ATK, along with an additional 200 to 1025 points. Simultaneously, Luocha acquires a stack of the Abyss Flower. Whenever any ally’s health percentage declines to 50% or less, a comparable effect to Luocha’s Skill activates immediately for that ally once, without expending Skill Points. This effect can be triggered again after a lapse of 2 turns.

Ultimate

Luocha’s Ultimate eliminates one buff from all enemies while inflicting Imaginary damage on all enemies. The damage inflicted ranges from 120% to 240% of Luocha’s ATK. Additionally, Luocha obtains one stack of Abyss Flower.

Talent

Once the Abyss Flower accumulates 2 stacks, Luocha can utilize them by creating a Field that targets the enemy. While an enemy is within the Field, any allied attack against that enemy will result in an immediate restoration of the attacking ally’s health. The restored amount is equivalent to 12% to 21% of Luocha’s ATK, in addition to a bonus value ranging from 60 to 307.5. The effect of the Field persists for a duration of 2 turns. However, if Luocha is defeated, the Field will cease to exist.

Technique

Upon employing the overworld Technique ability, the Talent skill is automatically activated at the beginning of the subsequent battle.

Why should you pull for Loucha in Honkai Star Rail?

Loucha is the only five-star Imaginary character except for Welt, a permanent banner character. This makes him valuable in several teams that utilize a varied composition. Several major enemies in the game are weak to Imaginary damage, making him.

Loucha is also a great healer unit and the only dedicated healer in the game, except Natasha, a free four-star, and Bailu, a permanent five-star character. The only problem with the permanent five-star banner is that you can’t choose who you want to pull for, unlike wishing with Special Star Rail Passes on the dedicated event banner.

Luocha also stands out among healers in the game due to his unique scaling with ATK rather than relying on health points. This allows players to build him as a secondary damage dealer, focusing on increasing his attack stats to heal the entire team effectively.

Loucha’s Skill is also unique in the factor that it doesn’t always rely on Skill Points to heal an ally and thus can be beneficial for teams that are heavily dependent on Skill Points as those with Silver Wolf and Seele. His Talent is also one of the best among the healers where teammates can heal just by attacking the marked enemies. In this case, it is similar to that of Qiqi’s Burst in Genshin Impact. Loucha’s Technique makes sure one can apply his Talent as soon as the battle starts, without gaining any stacks on it.

Loucha can also be a great addition to your roster in the current endgame in Honkai Star Rail, the Forgotten Hall. The combat-based challenges in the Forgotten Hall demand a healer for many stages, and even with Bailu or Natasha, there are higher levels where players will need to develop two different teams.

Moreover, Loucha is quite easy to build in terms of Relics and Light Cones. Several four-star Light Cone options on the Path of Abundance also exist. The Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic set is also an easy-to-farm set that can increase his outgoing healing capacity.

Is Loucha worth pulling in the Honkai Star Rail v1.1 banner?

Overall, Loucha is not only an interesting character story-wise, but he is also a great five-star playable in the current game. He is a great healer who can also fill the role of a sub-DPS with the right build. Thus, he is worth pulling for if you need a healer.

However, the most important thing to note down before pulling for a character is a player’s requirement. Ultimately, no character is a must-pull in the game. Even the Forgotten Hall can be cleared with several other characters with a good build. Players are at full freedom to choose their characters based on their preferences.

If this article suits your taste, then feel free to delve into our wonderful assortment of articles on the game on our dedicated Honkai Star Rail page.