How Red Bull is managing to increase its pace in the second half of the race

Red Bull became the talk of the paddock in Singapore as the driver found surprised by RB18 race pace in the second half of the GP.

The Red Bull team’s RB18 pace is the quickest of all F1 cars. The car clearly shows the dominance of Redbull in the constructors’ championship over Mercedes and Ferrari.

Speed has always been a focal point for Red Bull, but last weekend rival teams pointed out that Redbull can lower its car for better drag reduction on the straight. The car is fast on the straights as well as in the corners during the race.

Charles Leclerc even pointed out Red Bull’s fast pace on the straights. He revealed that it is not only about the car’s aerodynamics. It also contains a mechanical feature that keeps pace consistent throughout the GP.

Aston Martin driver commented about the Red Bull race pace and said, “You can’t defend yourself against the Red Bull. He drops his tail and flies past you,”

It is no doubt that Max Verstappen in Singapore GP was the fastest in the field even though he was in traffic the whole time. He beat Ferrari by 7.9Km/h and Mercedes by 6.7km/h.

The reason behind Red Bull’s second-half race pace

The current Honda V6 turbo engine is doing wonders for Redbull. However, it is on par with the Ferrari and Mercedes engine. It offers little to no advantage over its rival.

The secret of this pace is the chassis that comes with ground-effect cars. Now, these cars drive much lower over the ground which provides drag reduction and increases race pace.

Moreover, according to Auto Motorsport, Red Bull was able to utilize conventional dampers and springs that collapse the landing gear to the limit, which itself is an innovation that only Red Bull managed to do.

It provides the highest ground clearance at the rear when stationary and the lowest at high speeds. With this innovation, Red Bull is reaping the benefits of this mechanical upgrade and dominating the Formula One championship in both drivers’ and constructors standing.

Will Ferrari and Mercedes have an answer for Red Bull’s race pace

At the start of the 2022 season, Ferrari showcased its performance, but after the Australian GP, the team lost momentum. With the title almost in the hands of Max Verstappen, Ferrari does not have the answer for the RB18 pace.

While Mercedes may not be competing for this year’s title, the team is still looking for ways to compete with Red Bull. Though Mercedes has the best reliable car they are still lacking in performance against Ferrari and Red Bull.

Nevertheless with Red Bull showing no signs of stopping, it can be said that the rivals have no chance against the team on the circuit.

