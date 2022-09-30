How to Find an Ancient City in Minecraft? They spawn inside deep dark biomes below the Y-0 coordinates.

Recently, ancient cities have been a subject of interest for many players. Their tendency to provide tougher mobs and more significant challenges caused popularity.

These Ancient Cities are scarce to find and will only surface underground. So the players will have to venture deep inside to see these cities.

However, these areas give players worthy rewards like chests with rare items better than the ones found in the surface world.

There are a couple of ways you can find these cities; the traditional way or by cheats.

How to Find an Ancient City in Minecraft; The Traditional Way

As mentioned earlier, finding these ancient cities is only possible in Deep Dark biomes in the Y-51 range.

Plus, it is impossible to see there, so you might want to carry a Night Vision potion.

Plus, you will have to mine for them; it is advisable to start near the bedrock. as it increases the likeliness of finding these cities.

You will need luck as the probability of finding one is significantly less. They are tall, so you will take fall damage and die. Make sure to be cautious.

These cities can also spawn near Snowy and Mountain biomes if we factor in height.

The Cheat Way

Games like Minecraft have a cheat way to get what players want. Plus, it’s more accessible rather than spending time searching for something.

To get inside an Ancient City using cheats, type the locate cheat. Here it is: /locate structure minecraft:ancient_city.

The one given above is for the Java edition; here is one for the Bedrock Edition. /locate ancientcity

What’s the point of these Ancient Cities?

Well, for one, you get powerful enemies. Better and more robust than the surface mobs. There is also The Warden, a mob with 250 plus health points, triggered by tripping Sculk sensors four times.

It is near impossible to fight this mob, so you might want to tuck your tail.

In addition, you can find Enchanted books, golden apples, iron, diamond leggings, and many more rare items. So it is worth exploring.