Minecraft Championship 25 Winners and Standings

The Minecraft Championship 25 Winners were the Green Geckos, who won the tournament against the Purple Pandas.

The 25th edition of Minecraft 25 was a huge and successful event. Players participated in it on the 24th of September, and the tournament began at 7 pm GMT.

Famous Minecraft content creators banded together to give the fans a show for the ages.

The Winners were the Green Geckos consisting of Smallishbeans, jojosolos, GoodTimesWithScar, and Seapeekay. Attached below is a video of the whole tournament from their perspective.



Let us break down the games that took place; after that, we will tackle the standings.

The Games Played

Eight Games were played throughout the tournament, with various teams giving their all to accumulate as many points as possible.

Game 1 was BattleBox, with the best performing team, the Red Rabbits, winning the whole game. Sapnap accumulated 450 points to be the first-place winner of the game.

The second game, Meltdown, saw the Green Geckos taking the lead with their best-performing player Smallishbeans. The team did not have the highest individual score but one by totality.

Game 3 saw Aqua Axolots taking the lead in Grid Runners, while Purple Pandas won the Survival Games (Game 4).

Green Geckos retook the lead in Ace Race (Game 5), while the Lime Llamas won Game 6 (Hole in the Wall).

Game 7 (TGTTOSAWAF) saw Orange Ocelots winning, with PeteZahHutt(Lime Llamas) being the top performer for the second time in a row.

Yellow Yaks won Game 8, with Punz being the top performer for the winning team. Teammates played the final game of Dodgebolt between the Purple Pandas and Green Geckos based on the highest team score.

The Winners and Standings

Green Geckos won the 1st, 3rd, and 4th rounds, beating the Purple Pandas 3-1, thus being the Minecraft Championship 25 Winners. The final standings saw the first place taken over by Green Geckos.

The second belonged to Purple Pandas, while Yellow Yaks placed third.

The best player in the tournament was jojosolos, followed by Sapnap and fruitberries based on the highest individual score.

Smallishbeans and Seapeekay were the lesser performing individuals out of the Green Geckos.