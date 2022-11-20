How to Get a Trident in Minecraft : Simple Ways to Obtain the Classic Weapon

To get a Trident in Minecraft, you will need to kill Drowned, and the drop rate for those is very low. Let us look at this in detail.

You cannot craft a Trident in this game. The only way to obtain it is to kill the Drowned, and breathing underwater is also an issue. With the Trident, your breathing won’t be a problem; you can easily do significant damage and finish off mobs quicker underwater. Let us look at the steps of getting a Trident and Upgrading it with Channeling and more.

Also Read: How to Change the Weather in Minecraft? Make It Snow in Minecraft

Obtaining a Trident in Minecraft: Making a Trident Farm

Let us look at the traditional approach first. The drop rate for a Trident in the game is 0.53 after encountering a Drowned with a Trident. The spawn rate for the same is close to 6-7%, which is a very time-consuming task. However, it is pretty rewarding and deserving of the time since the weapon can summon lightning and let you breathe underwater.

That is why you should use the traditional approach if you have the time and patience. If you do not, we have another method. You can always farm Tridents. We will attach a video below to teach you how to build a Trident farm.

Now that you have a tutorial for farming tridents let us get into the things you can do with the Tridents in the game.

Uses of the Trident

You can put a lot of Enchantments on these Tridents after getting them. Mending is compulsory since it increases the weapon’s durability. The same goes for the Unbreaking and Impaling attachments. Impaling also increases the Damage to Aquatic Mobs. You can also equip Riptide and Channeling. With Channeling, you can summon Lightning to do damage, while Riptide lets you fly during rain or navigate underwater.

Also Read: How to Make a Brewing Stand in Minecraft: What are the Uses of This Stand