Today, we will look at How to make a crafting table in Minecraft with a few simple ingredients and some easy steps.

A crafting table is a piece of essential equipment for a new player since most weapons, items, and recipes are made through it.

The processor making it is pretty simple. All you need is wooden planks, and it is straightforward to obtain them. If you are not a reader, here is a video on how to make one.

Step 1

The very first step is to collect wood. You can find wood by chopping down any tree. The best part is any wood works to make the table.

So start chopping wood; after collecting that wood, we will make some planks.

Step 2

After you collect some wood, craft planks using the default 2×2 crafting GUI. One block of wood makes around 4 wooden planks.

Therefore, the four planks we obtain from the wooden block are enough to make the crafting table. In the next step, we assemble all of it.

Step 3

Open the default crafting GUI, place all four wooden planks in the 2×2 grid, and craft it. This step will make you the crafting table.

Next, take the table out of the crafted slot and drag it to your inventory. This step will equip the table. Let us discuss its uses for your further playthroughs.

The Many Uses of a Crafting Table

This equipment is essential since you will be using it o make 350+ recipes in the game. Thus, you can create everything from food to torches, pickaxes, and weapons using this table.

There is an in-game recipe book that you can use to learn how to craft multiple recipes and make new foods.

Moreover, to access the recipe book, open the inventory and click on a green book near the default crafting GUI.

There are many simple and complex recipes in the game. While you can use the default GUI for simple ones, complicated recipes WILL require the table.

This table has a lot of grids you can use to combine many ingredients and make complicated stuff to help your in-game progression.

