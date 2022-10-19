How to Make a Jack-o-Lantern in Minecraft? You will need a carved pumpkin along with a torch. Details about it given below.

We will look at how you can make a Jack-o-Lantern in Minecraft in the spirit of Halloween. These lanterns do not have any fundamental use but are aesthetic to look at, and it will be a good idea for you to make them for the spooky season. We will cover simple steps to making a Jack-o-Lantern in this article.

Let us get started with the steps.

How to Make a Jack-o-Lantern in Minecraft

Step 1 – Making a Torch

To make a torch, you will need coal and a wooden stick. You can easily find some coal in caves by mining them. To get a wooden stick, find some trees and chop them off. You will get wooden blocks; now, place them in the crafting GUI to make sticks. For a detailed guide, click on the link below.

Also Read: How to make a Torch in Minecraft

Step 2 – Getting a Pumpkin and Crafting Shears

Find some iron and make Iron ingots. Now take those iron ingots to a crafting table and make shears. Now to find a Pumpkin. You can easily find Pumpkins in the Extreme Hills or plains biomes. After you find a pumpkin, equip your shears and carve a Jack-o-Lantern on it using the shears.

Continuously hit the Pumpkin with the shears using the left mouse button.

Step 3 – Putting the torch in the Pumpkin

Now, the last step. Open the crafting table and put the Carved Pumpkin on the center grid of the topmost row and the torch below in the central grid of the 2nd row. This will make the Jack-o-Lantern glow. This decoration is perfect for a Halloween build or if you are feeling a little spooky.

Also Read: New NFS Unbound gameplay trailer released: Cop pursuits, betting system, weekly challenges, and more showcased