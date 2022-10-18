New NFS Unbound gameplay trailer released: Cop pursuits, betting system, weekly challenges, and more showcased

Earlier today, the NFS Unbound gameplay trailer was released by EA and it had a lot of gameplay elements to show off.

After a three-year-long wait, fans finally have a clear picture of what to expect from the next NFS game. Need For Speed Unbound’s one-minute, twenty-six-second trailer was filled with pursuits, races, and jumps. Resembling NFS Most Wanted 2012 in a sense, the gameplay reflects Criterion’s vision for the franchise. The brand-new art style was on full display with racing effects, unique characters, and more.

Other gameplay elements like betting on rivals, weekly challenge playlists, and more were shown as well. From urban downtown to industrial zones, different biomes of Lakeshore City made an appearance too. Here’s everything learned from the new ‘Risk and Reward’ trailer.

Also read: Gotham Knights draws criticism as console versions get limited to 30 FPS: PC port to remain uncapped

NFS Unbound ‘Risk and Reward’ trailer has a strong emphasis on police pursuits



Right off the bat, viewers are thrown into a cop chase. After heading through a downtown section, a tricked-out Lotus Elise can be seen avoiding spike strips and Rhino roadblocks. During the pursuit, multiple new HUD elements such as the kind of cops and a line-of-sight indicator can be seen. Much like traditional NFS games, nitrous seems to refill on stylish/dangerous driving. Aerial effects while jumping were showcased throughout the trailer, indicating a return to NFS Most Wanted 2012-esque leaps.

Aside from the cops, a side-betting system similar to NFS Payback was showcased. This time, however, the mechanic seems to be a bit more in-depth, allowing players to choose their rivals. On the rivals screen, players can bet for varying amounts against differently skilled opponents. A weekly challenge also made an appearance at around 0:42 in the trailer, indicating that post-campaign content is a focus. These challenges in the calendar showcased a buy-in and the rewards that come with winning. The frame at 0:42 showcases an event with a Crown Victoria up for grabs for a 20k buy-in.

From stock Mercedes’ to completely tricked-out Mustangs, a bunch of vehicles and their customization options were on display. At 0:34 and at the end of the trailer, cops are shown colliding with objects indicating that they can be completely taken out. Ending with ‘No Risk No Reward,’ the trailer leaves fans with plenty to digest. While no story details were mentioned, fans can look forward to additional narrative-focused trailers in the future. As December 2, 2022 draws near, NFS fans will have a lot more information coming in soon.