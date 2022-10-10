Today we will look at how to make charcoal in Minecraft. It is a reliable fuel source and requires only a few accessible ingredients.

Many players confuse coal with charcoal since it might feel like they have the same see. But that is not the case. Coal is traded with the villagers, while charcoal cannot. However, charcoal is a more reliable and long-lasting fuel source. It is pretty easy to make relative to every other thing in the game.

We will need a couple of things first. A furnace, some wooden blocks or logs, and a fuel source for the furnace. Let us look at these step by step.

How to make Charcoal in Minecraft

Step 1- Making a Furnace

Making a furnace is very easy. Firstly, you will need a crafting table. You can find a step-by-step guide on making the crafting table down below.

Next, you will need to find some cobblestones. Search in caves or use a cobblestone generator to get some. After you gather cobblestones, fill all the boxes in the 3×3 grids of the crafting table with the cobblestone, except in the middle. Craft it, and now you have a furnace!

Take the furnace into your inventory and then place it on the ground. Next, we will look at acquiring wood and fuel.

Step 2- Acquiring Wood and Fuel

Wood is easily found in any forest by cutting trees ad collecting the blocks. You can optionally collect Oak logs as well, but the type of wood doesn’t necessarily matter. For the fuel, you can use coal, which is found in caves and on the sides of mountains. Alternatively, buckets of lava will also work just fine.

Step 3 – Making the Charcoal

Now go to the furnace and open the making grid. Place the wood on the top cell while the fuel is in the bottom slot of the furnace. This will turn on the furnace, and you will have Charcoal in some time.

Uses of Charcoal

You can use charcoal as a better fuel source to power your furnaces. You can create a fire charge by combining gunpowder and charcoal. Players can also use it to make a better torch, replacing coal with charcoal