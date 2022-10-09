Today we will look at how to make smooth stones in Minecraft. Usually, combining fuel and any stone and smelting them does the trick.

Smooth Stone has many uses in the game, including making a blast furnace, among other things. That is why we will look at how you can smooth Stone, opening up your crafting table to a realm of other possibilities. There are two things you are going to need to make smooth Stone, the first is a Furnace, and the second is Stone.

How to make Smooth Stone in Minecraft

Step 1 – Making a Furnace

First, you are going to need cobblestones. You can mine cave surfaces or use a cobblestone generator to get cobblestones. Anything is okay as long as you can obtain it. This cobblestone is essential as we will use it to make a furnace.

Now that you have acquired cobblestones make a furnace by going to the crafting table and placing cobblestone blocks in eight grids of the crafting table. Place stones in all grids except the center one.

Now, we are ready to make Stone.

Step 2 – Making Stone

Once you have the Furnace, it is easy to make Stone. Take the cobblestone and put it inside the Furnace, and smelt it. You will need fuel for this. Fuel is easy to find. Search in caves for coal, or get a bucket of Lava. Anyone of these can work as fuel. After you make the Stoe, you are ready for the final step.

Step 3 – Making Smooth Stone

Add fuel to the Furnace and put Stones in there. This will give you Smooth Stone. One unit of Stone produces one Smooth Stone. There are many uses this piece of earth has. Let us look at some of the benefits of having Smooth Stone.

Uses of Smooth Stone

There are many uses for Smooth Stone in the game. You can use it to make houses or a Blast Furnace that has twice any furnace’s smelting speed. Lastly, the use of Iron and Smooth Stone is possible to upgrade your Furnace.

