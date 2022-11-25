Overwatch 2 Thanksgiving weekend bonuses, Double XP, and Twitch drops

Before Overwatch 2 bids farewell to its first season, fans can get some freebies as part of the Thanksgiving Celebrations. Blizzard is giving away a few highlight intros for players who log in to the game before the Thanksgiving weekend concludes. Additionally, the last Double XP weekend of the season is here, giving players a boost to complete their battle pass. Roping in a few content creators, Blizzard will also host a 25k USD tournament over at Twitch. Here are all the details.

Overwatch 2 Thanksgiving bonuses include free highlight intros

NEW LOGIN REWARDS ✨

FRESH TWITCH DROPS ✨

DOUBLE MATCH XP ✨

Log-in rewards

Now through November 26, log on to receive the “Five Fingers” highlight intro for Junker Queen. Return from November 27 to December 1 to earn the “On The Wind” highlight intro for Kiriko.

Double XP weekend

The final Double XP weekend for Season 1 runs from November 24 through November 28 and players will earn double match XP for all games played. For players looking to complete their premium Battle Pass and earn their Mythic Cyber Demon Genji skin, this is an opportune time.

Black Friday sale

New Mobster Junkrat skin

40% off on the Watchpoint Pack Bundle: The bundle contains a premium Battle Pass, instant access to Kiriko, two Legendary Space Pirate Skins, and 2,000 Overwatch Coins

Twitch drops (Till November 30)

Lion’s Pride Mug souvenir – Unlocked after watching three hours of Overwatch 2 streams on Twitch

Mitzi weapon charm – Unlocked after watching five hours of Overwatch 2 streams on Twitch

Users should ensure their Twitch and Battle.net accounts are linked so they can receive the rewards.

Special showdown event

5v5, first-to-three series community event

Streamers like iitzTimmy and Summit1G will participate

Prize pool of $25,000 USD

The event will be streamed at Twitch.tv/PlayOverwatch on Friday, November 25 at 2:00 PM PDT.

