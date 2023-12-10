Points to note before starting your journey on Lego Fortnite

Epic Games recently released a game where LEGO and Fortnite have joined forces to create a Minecraft alternative. Considering Fortnite’s past with building and survival gameplay mechanics, the crossover game has a lot of possibilities that are yet to be explored. The title features the classic LEGO-styled models in a traditional Fortnite environment to provide players with a sandbox where imagination is limitless.

LEGO Fortnite has many similarities with Minecraft, like letting players build their creations while fending off mobs. However, unlike Minecraft’s block-styled building, the new game uses LEGO bricks to help players build things with intricate details. Hence, if you are well-versed in the concept of Minecraft, you’ll find many similarities with Lego Fortnite’s gameplay.

The official statement from Epic Games states that their new game has a world size of 95 sq. km which is 19 times the size of their Battle Royale Island. Furthermore, it also uses Procedural Content Generation or PCG to dynamically create environments for players. If you’re diving into the game for the first time, some tips and tricks will come in handy in the early stages. Thus, we have created this guide to give you a nice headstart.

Tips to keep in mind while starting the LEGO Fortnite journey

The goal of LEGO Fortnite is to give players a safe space to explore and create things without any fear of destruction. The game has been designed with various survival mechanics that require players to find food, resources, crafting tools, and other things. Apart from that players also have the choice to build their base and set up defenses against mobs running around the world. Here are a few things for you to keep in mind while starting off:

Start gathering resources right off

Just like in Minecraft, the first rule of survival is gathering resources, and the same applies to LEGO Fortnite. Since you start with absolutely nothing, your hands are the one tool that will kick things off for you. With these, you’ll only be able to gather materials like Wood and Granite. After collecting them you’ll get building recipes that will let you build things like campfires, lodging, and most importantly the Crafting Bench.

While you keep your focus on gathering these resources, also keep a lookout for vegetables and fruits. This survival game has hunger mechanics and players might succumb to their hunger, so it is best to avoid that and risk losing progress. If you don’t have any tools, it is best to collect Pumpkins and Raspberries in the game.

Increase your tool arsenal

Right after gathering resources, you have to build a Common Crafting Table, For that, you’ll need 3 Wood and 5 Granite. This will allow you to craft basic items like torches, pickaxes, and axes. These tools are necessary as they will help you to fight mobs or gather materials faster. Additionally, build a Lumber Mill by using 8 Wood from your inventory to get Plank.

If you come by Rollers (spider-like mob), defeat them to gain Shell. By using 8 Plan and 3 Shell, you build an Uncommon Crafting Table, which increases the library of tools you can build. This will give you more reliable and higher-tier tools that improve the survival experience in the game.

Try to upgrade your equipment thoroughly to get more craftable items and improve your lifestyle in LEGO Fortnite. After gaining a few tools, start exploring around to gather more resources, fight mobs, or explore caves. Make sure you take torches with yourself as it is dark inside and is a necessity.

Build a base then expand into a Village Square

Last but not least, build a small shack that will give you a variety of building recipes. Under the build menu, look for Village Square and build it using 2 Granite. This will spawn NPCs who can be invited to live in the village and help around with various tasks within the area. Additionally, these NPCs can assist you on journeys and help during fights as well.

Placing a Village Square in LEGO Fortnite even has the benefit of placing a permanent marker on a map. If you end up venturing off limits, you can use the assistance of a map to go back to your base whenever you want. Thus, taking away the need for memorizing your base location location or painstakingly custom-mark it every time.

Other tips and tricks to remember

When you get Villages in your town, put them to work. Make sure every single new joiner has some role to play instead of letting them sit idle. You gain a lot of wood and granite by assigning work to these NPCs as they are commonly required materials.

If you see rainbow-winged butterflies, go near them to find Llamas or Chests containing valuable loot. Just be careful of following them blindly as they lead to bandit camps.

Punching things destroys items instead of storing them like in Minecraft. Instead, you get a refund on used materials as they are Lego bricks.

Collect as many Snowberries, Slap Berries, and Spicy Peppers as possible. These items can help you through extreme cold or hot environments.

Although it is not necessary to sleep in LEGO Fortnite, try to add beds in the Village Square to provide accommodation for NPCs. The only benefits you can get from sleeping are quick healing and setting a respawn point.

You can craft charms that can increase health and provide resistance to extreme temperatures.

You can get friendly animals like chickens, cows, and sheep for different kinds of resources.

Build interactable machinery under a roof, or you’ll be unable to use it when it rains.

You don’t get any punishment for starting the game in easy mode or sandbox mode. You can tweak the settings for the open world to your liking and enjoy it in whatever way you want.

Use LEGO Fortnite Sandbox mode to explore possibilities in the game

If you’re playing LEGO Minecraft for the first time or are inexperienced with survival games, you can use the Sandbox mode. This mode will give you a safe space to understand the game or figure out builds without any worries. For people who want to unleash their imagination, they can use this mode in the title.

To enable this mode, simply start the game and change the mode from “Survival” to “Sandbox.” before starting you also have the advanced option to tweak the gameplay experience to your liking. Keep in mind that these settings cannot be changed once the world is created.

Status debuffs and how to solve them in LEGO Fortnite

HUNGER: If you do not eat, the circular bar around your character picture will slowly decrease. Not dealing with this situation will lead to demise, so try to keep the bar up. Eating anything at your disposal will solve the issue.

TEMPERATURE: In LEGO Fortnite you’re susceptible to temperature changes and have to deal with them just like in real life. Extreme temperature leads to health reduction, so it is best to deal with them as soon as possible. If you’re cold, try to stand near campfires, light a torch, or eat Spicy Peppers. If in extremely hot temperatures, you can eat Snowberries to cool off your character.

STAMINA: You lose stamina by doing demanding tasks like sprinting, swimming, or gliding. Stopping or walking for a while slowly regenerates the bar. You can also drink Slap Guide or Slap Berries to fill the bar fast.

We will be updating this article at times with more helpful tips and tricks. You can bookmark this page to your liking, or follow us for further updates.