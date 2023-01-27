“I make that in one month on Twitch”, SEN Sinatraa Responds to the $144,000 Offer made By An Indian Valorant Organization!

SEN Sinatraa finally responds to Indian Valorant Organization Gods Reign’s $144,000 offer. Let’s just say it is a typical Jay Won response.

If you are not up to speed on the situation, SEN Sinatraa was offered a hefty amount to play for an Indian organization. This came into the conversation because the Bleed Esports coach commented that Indian organizations should look at NA talent. More specifically, the NA talent that played in the VCT Open Qualifiers. This prompted the CEO of Gods Reign to make an open offer to Sinatraa for $ 144,000 a year, excluding other facilities. You can check out the news below.

SEN Sinatraa Responds to Valorant Team Gods Reign’s Offer in Typical Sinatraa Fashion

Here is the response video from Sinatraa’s Youtube Channel. Sinatraa reads out the chat, which informs him about the offer. His response was simple and to the point, “That’s it? I make that in one month on Twitch.” Most people do not know if this is true, but everyone thinks he might be trolling. However, if it’s a personality like his, that could be a possibility considering sponsorships, twitch prime subs, and more.

Most people were hell-bent on finding out if this answer was true, but we may never know. For now, we only know that Sinatraa declined the offer quite humbly (According to the YouTube comment section).

Sinatraa recently played for his team Untameable Beasts in the VCT NA LCQ but did not manage to qualify for Valorant NA Challengers. His team consisted of Zombs, Marved, PROD, and Dizzy. Sinatraa explicitly stated that the team was trying to win the tournament, but fans continued to deny their effort.

We do not know what holds for Sinatraa’s future as the VCT season rolls around, but we can safely assume that he will continue to stream as his numbers hit an all-time high during the tournament. You can check out Highlights from the tournament on his YouTube Channel here. For more Valorant content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

